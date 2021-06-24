Decca to stage bursary auction featuring Gregory Porter, Andrea Bocelli and Kanneh-Masons

Decca Records is staging an online auction to raise funds for the Decca Bursary.

The scheme is designed to help young artists to overcome barriers while attempting to start a career in classical music.

“At Decca we can see first-hand the power of music; to inspire, to soothe, to bring people together, to communicate with passion and emotion. It is with this in mind we are so proud that via the Decca Bursary we are able to support the fundamental first steps into music in its many forms,” explained Laura Monks, co-managing director.

The fundraiser will take place on July 6, with lots including a virtual coffee with Gregory Porter, Hans Zimmer's original score for Blue Planet II, VIP tickets to meet Andrea Bocelli, the opportunity to sit in on a recording session with saxophonist Jess Gillam and an online conversation with Sheku and Brimah Kanneh-Mason.

Decca launched the scheme, part of Universal Music UK Sound Foundation bursary, last year after celebrating its 90th anniversary.

Aimed at young musicians and composers in the UK, the bursary has so far given out £20,000 worth of awards to schools and individuals.

