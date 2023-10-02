Deezer signs up independent label to artist-centric streaming model

Deezer has recently partnered with Universal Music Group on its new “artist-centric” streaming model.

The Paris-based DSP has described the remuneration system as “designed to better reward the artists, and the music that fans value the most”.

Now it has brought an independent label on board as it launches the artist-centric model in France in Q4 for participating labels. Other markets are set to follow.

Wagram Music, also based in Paris, has signed an agreement with Deezer following long-term discussions about evolving the streaming model away from the market share system.

“By introducing multiple criteria into its model, Deezer opens up new possibilities for more precise and equitable distribution of music streaming revenues,” said a statement.

“By signing this agreement with Deezer, we reaffirm our commitment to reforming the historical streaming revenue distribution model,” said Stephan Bourdoiseau, president of Wagram Music. “The system can still be improved, and we invite the actors to seek out these optimisations. We will support any similar initiative aimed at improving the current distribution model, developing the value of music, while respecting competition rules, pluralism and diversity.”

“We’re very happy that Wagram Music, its labels and artists are joining the launch of the artist centric model in October,” said Jeronimo Folgueira, CEO, Deezer. “This will benefit all producers, as well as majors and independents. Wagram Music has for years been supporting a wide range of artists that create valuable and engaging content, including some of the biggest French stars, as well as great emerging talent, and the new artist-centric model will reward them for continuing doing so.”

Wagram also has offices in Berlin, Brussels, Montreal, and Los Angeles.