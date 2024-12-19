Def Jam Recordings launches 40th anniversary TV channel

Def Jam Recordings is launching a TV channel in its 40th anniversary year.

The Def Jam 40 channel will feature a wide breadth of content, from music videos to documentaries and live performances.

In the US, it will be the first ever music-focused FAST (Free advertising-supported streaming television) channel on content platform Tubi.

Fans in the UK will be able to watch The Def Jam 40 Channel on Samsung TV+.

“The Def Jam channel will be the culmination of a year of anniversary celebrations for the groundbreaking record label,” said a statement. “It also marks the first time a major UMG label will programme their own television channel directly for fans.”

It will feature long- and short-form content from Def Jam artists over the decades, including Mariah Carey, John Legend and DMX, among others.

FAST channels like these can give artists the ability to reach fans easily and build lasting relationships with audiences Dan Borrelli

“FAST channels like these can give artists the ability to reach fans easily and build lasting relationships with audiences,” said Dan Borrelli, Mercury Studios SVP digital content & partnerships. “We are excited to partner with such definitive industry leaders, Tubi and Def Jam, to bring this new channel to life.”

“Over the last 40 years, Def Jam has consistently led the charge in pioneering new ways for our artists to express their creativity and connect with fans,” said Tunji Balogun, Def Jam Recordings chairman & CEO. “As we continue to evolve in the music landscape, we are excited to partner with Tubi in an effort to reach new audiences by embracing dynamic, innovative platforms.”

“As we progress in the FAST space of content, it only makes sense to have Def Jam, who continues to be at the forefront of the cultural conversation, spearhead the first ever music partnership and branded channel with Tubi,” said Charlene Thomas, SVP marketing & special projects, Def Jam Recordings.

In addition to the FAST channel, new music-focused AVOD (ad-based video-on-demand) offerings from Mercury Studios will enable Tubi viewers to explore their favourite Def Jam moments and artists' content.