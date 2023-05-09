Defected appoints Sarah Crane as director of marketing and operations

Defected has appointed Sarah Crane as its director of marketing and operations.

Crane will oversee recorded music marketing for the label, with the marketing, streaming, design and production teams under her supervision.

“Sarah is the best in her field and we are excited to see what she will bring to the business, and for her to get stuck into our busy release schedule,” said Wez Saunders, Defected CEO. “We have expanded exponentially over the past six months. Sarah joins an already strong team marketing the kind of quality dance music that Defected’s valued community expect from us.”

She joins from EMI/Positiva at Universal Music after more than a decade at the company, spanning roles at both the Sydney and London offices.

Most recently she was head of marketing at Positiva & EMI, overseeing the UK dance marketing team across projects including The Chemical Brothers, Gorgon City, Sub Focus, Jonas Blue, Alesso and many more, with a focus across marketing, content and digital activations.

Crane has worked across releases from an extensive list of dance and electronic artists over her career to date, including Swedish House Mafia, Martin Solveig, Purple Disco Machine, Deadmau5, Eric Prydz, Tensnake, David Zowie, Annie Mac, Alex Adair, Offaiah and many more.

"I’m thrilled to be joining the brilliant team at Defected,” said Sarah Crane, Defected director of marketing & operations. “The company’s reputation as a forward-thinking and iconic British music brand is second to none. They have impeccable skill at storytelling and building their dedicated house music community through events, social media strategy and recordings. I look forward to working closely alongside the very capable teams to help maximise opportunities across new and catalogue releases. It’s a very exciting new chapter."

Defected was acquired by Wez Saunders in a management buyout last summer. He has outlined ambitions for “driving the business into a new era of investment, impact, and expansion”.