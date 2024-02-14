Your site will load in 16 seconds
Defected launches Afro-house label One People

February 14th 2024 at 7:00AM
Defected has launched Afro-house label One People.

The first release from the imprint will be Peperuke by Parisian DJ Alex Wann featuring singer-songwriter Nes Mburu.

One People aims to “orchestrate a sonic celebration of Afrocentric music from a diverse and international roster of artists”, according to a statement. The label will feature Afro-house, Afro-tech and melodic house.

Championing artists from across the Afro-electronic spectrum, the label’s release schedule will include releases by Ameme, Flush, Da Africa Deep, Fka Mash, Biishop, Mele and more.

The label will be led by Defected’s director of A&R and Stay True Sounds head Allan Nicoll, who has extensive knowledge drawn from his experience in South Africa’s music scene. 

Afro-house has consistently held a prominent position within the musical landscape

Allan Nicoll

“Over the course of my two decades in the industry, Afro-house has consistently held a prominent position within the musical landscape,” said Nicoll. “From my tenure at Soul Candi to nurturing emerging talent on my independent label, Stay True Sounds, I've played a proactive role in shaping the genre's future.

“The opportunity to establish a label in collaboration with Defected has allowed for an even broader global platform and through One People, I am excited to present the rich and dynamic offerings of the genre to audiences worldwide.”

Peperuke by Alex Wann featuring Nes Mburu is available for pre-order and released on February 23. 

One People’s second release, a track by Ameme, is forthcoming in March 2024.

 

