Defected opens up demo submissions through Beatport music services division's LabelRadar programme

Defected Records has partnered with LabelRadar, the demo submission platform within The Beatport Group’s Music Services division.

Through LabelRadar, Defected Records is now welcoming demo submissions from artists worldwide here.

LabelRadar democratises access to labels for artists at the demo submission stage. LabelRadar is part of Beatport’s music services division, led by Alex Branson.

By aligning with LabelRadar, Defected Records' A&R team gains access to a streamlined demo submission process, empowering emerging artists and the label itself to review and discover new talent efficiently.

This marks the first instance where Defected Records has invited demo submissions. Aspiring artists now have the opportunity to submit their tracks to Defected Records and its array of sub-labels, including D4Dance, DFTD, Glitterbox, Big Love, Soulfuric, Nu Groove, Classic, 4TTF, DVINE Sounds, Stay True Sounds, and The Remedy Project.

Ed Brew, director of business development for Beatport music services and co-founder of LabelRadar, said: "Defected Records is one of the most respected and iconic labels in electronic music. In addition to releasing some of the most celebrated tracks in electronic music, their achievements in philanthropy are a shining example of what our industry is capable of. This deal enables our artist community to have access to decision-makers at Defected, giving them their shot with one of the greatest labels in the world. We are delighted to welcome them to LabelRadar."

Wez Saunders, CEO & owner of Defected Records, said: “Having worked with developing acts for nearly two decades, finding and nurturing new talent is high on my agenda. Demos have historically been a challenge for us, however with LabelRadar we believe we have found a solution that will help streamline this process and enable our A&Rs more quality time to check and review demos for the labels within the Defected ecosystem.”

Defected Records joins labels such as Toolroom, Armada, Monstercat, Mixmash, Heldeep, Anjuna, NCS, Blanco y Negro, Drumcode, and many others signed up to LabelRadar's platform.

“Cultivating innovation and fostering connections within the DJ music community lie at the heart of Beatport’s mission,” said Robb McDaniels, CEO of the Beatport Group. “This partnership represents a significant stride forward for LabelRadar and Beatport as we continue to reshape the dynamics of music discovery and propel the next generation of electronic music luminaries onto the global stage.”

“Navigating the deluge of demos that flood any record label can be an exhilarating yet demanding experience,” said Allan Nicoll, head A&R of Defected Records. “I have spent many years trying to find the best way to deal with an unrelenting inbox, and LabelRadar is the definitive solution: streamlining the process, liberating valuable time for concentrated artist development, and propelling our commitment to nurturing exceptional musical talent.”