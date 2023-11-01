Defected promotes Melvo Baptiste to director of music at Glitterbox

Defected has promoted Melvo Baptiste to director of music, Glitterbox, overseeing the label’s recordings schedule, talent and curation across its global repertoire of events into 2024 and beyond.

Baptiste steps into his new role after seven years at Defected as part of the A&R team. He has also presented and curated Glitterbox’s radio show.

“An authoritative voice within dance music, his musical expertise and knowledge of the label will see its evolution into 2024, underpinned by the brand’s core values,” said a statement.

“I am delighted to announce Melvo Baptiste's promotion to director Of Music, Glitterbox,” said Defected CEO Wez Saunders. “Melvo has played a pivotal role in shaping the label’s musical landscape; his passion, and profound understanding of our core values have made him a cornerstone of its success. As we move forward, I am confident that Melvo's visionary leadership will guide Glitterbox to new heights, reinforcing our commitment showcasing the very best music and talent.”

I am confident that Melvo's visionary leadership will guide Glitterbox to new heights Wez Saunders

Baptiste’s time on Mi Soul radio alongside the likes of Kiss FM founder Gordon Mac and the late Paul ‘Trouble’ Anderson marked the start of his broadcasting career. Under the close mentorship of Defected and Glitterbox founder Simon Dunmore, he progressed to host of Glitterbox Radio.

“My musical journey, and mentorship from some of the scene’s legendary figures has led me here and I am deeply honoured to start my next chapter overseeing the brand,” said Baptiste. “Glitterbox is not just a label; it's a legacy, I am committed to upholding its essence and its core principles will always remain the same.”

The appointment comes as part of Defected’s current recruitment drive and Wez Saunders’ plans for a new phase of business.

Outside of his new role, Baptiste will continue to run his imprint The Remedy Project, which has released music by Atjazz, Omar, Joss Stone, Kaidi Tatham, T. Williams, Makèz, Close Counters and Sio.