Defected Records appoints Allan Nicoll aka Kid Fonque as head of A&R

Defected Records has hired Allan Nicoll, aka Kid Fonque, as head of A&R, Music Week can reveal.

The appointment is part of the ongoing evolution of the label group’s music team for 2023.

Following Wez Saunders’ acquisition of Defected in August last year, founder and former CEO Simon Dunmore will continue in his new role as A&R consultant, working alongside Saunders and Allan Nicoll (pictured L-R with Dunmore) on the release strategy for Defected and its sub-labels.

Upon the announcement of the appointment, Nicoll said he was “happy and privileged”.

Nicoll will be relocating to London from his native South Africa, where he has played a key role in the territory’s electronic music scene over the last two decades. From DJ (Kid Fonque) and promoter to label manager and established radio and TV host, his dedication to profiling South African talent has garnered Nicoll a reputation as a tastemaker and industry figurehead.

Nicoll’s own imprint Stay True Sounds has launched the careers of many SA artists including China Charmeleon, SGVO, Bruce Loko, Dwson, Jazzuelle, Hypaphonik, Chronical Deep, Fka Mash and more. Stay True Sounds will join Defected’s catalogue of sub-labels.

“Stay True Sounds only going to grow globally with the support of Defected,” he said. “As part of my international journey, Stay True Sounds will be joining the Defected stable and I’ll continue to rep South Africa. Equally important, I will still have the opportunity to make numerous trips home each year to continue sourcing and plugging South African talent into Europe.”

Simon Dunmore said: “I have been impressed with Allan since his days at Soul Candi, his progress as Stay True Sounds label owner and Selective Styles radio presenter dovetail perfectly into Defected’s existing structure. Moving from South Africa to relocate in London shows real commitment. I am excited by the prospect of working alongside him.”

Defected owner and CEO Wez Saunders added: “I am delighted to be welcoming Allan, aka Kid Fonque, to the Defected Team, as we continue to reshape the music team alongside Simon Dunmore in his new A&R consultancy capacity.”