Defected Records brings in Mixmag's Seb Wheeler as head of digital

Defected Records has hired digital media specialist Seb Wheeler as head of digital.

Wheeler, who joins the indie label from dance music publication Mixmag, will supervise and lead the digital marketing team, working alongside head of media and editor in chief Tom Coxhead, as Defected continues its evolution into a "new era music company".

Wheeler (pictured) will work towards developing new digital formats and shows for platforms such as Twitch, YouTube, Facebook and beyond, while assisting chief business officer James Kirkham with execution of new partnership opportunities. The role will also see Wheeler cultivate relationships with "culturally influential" digital publishers. Defected's award-winning Virtual Festival series raised $1.2 million (£848,000) for the WHO’s Covid-19 Solidarity Response Fund in 2020, accumulating more than 19 million views.

"Defected is heralding a new era for the music industry and that is clear to see across the label's outstanding digital activations and through the engagement of its dedicated global community," said Wheeler. "I'm excited to be joining an ambitious and highly creative team that understands how important it is to combine Defected's love of music with cutting-edge digital media. Together, we'll be turning Defected into an outstanding digital property that redefines what a record label can be online.”

Seb joining us is another sign of our intentions to keep innovating and progressing Tom Coxhead, Defected Records

Wheeler has over 10 years' experience in digital and print publishing and has been credited with transforming Mixmag into a thriving digital ecosystem, working with brands such as Apple, Vodafone and Ballantine's. He has also worked with the Arts Emergency charity since 2019 to mentor the next generation of digital media journalists.

"Seb is exactly the right demonstration of the excellence we’re proudly bringing to this vibrant young team," said Kirkham. "His journalism background demonstrates the importance he places on craft, copy and deep musical knowledge, whilst his fiercely ambitious stance at the forefront of digital marketing means we’ll be embarking on bright new formats, concepts and mechanics together for the good of our community. I’m delighted Seb is joining the gang, as we continue to demonstrate our position as the new era music company."

Coxhead added: “The past 12 months have seen Defected’s online community grow exponentially. As we continue to move into new spaces and explore exciting opportunities within the digital world, it’s important that we have the very best team to do this. Seb joining us is another sign of our intentions to keep innovating and progressing – I’m looking forward to him joining the team and working together to take our digital output to the next level.”



Wheeler joins Defected ahead of the launch of its brand-new headquarters in Shoreditch, London. A state of the art media and content creation hub, the new space demonstrates the continual advance of the label, advancing their live stream output and virtual event capabilities.