Defected Records partners with Shelter

Defected has announced a new partnership with UK charity Shelter.

Kicking off this month, the year-long campaign will involve a range of fundraising activities, with Defected’s dance music community to support Shelter’s work across housing and homelessness.

Wez Saunders, CEO at Defected Records, said: “Hearing the worrying statistics around homelessness in the UK, especially how it affects certain groups, has been a big personal motivator for partnering with Shelter. Defected has a far-reaching and exceptionally engaged community which means we have a unique position for raising awareness and addressing causes that most likely have affected some of those people. Combine that with the power of dance music and its ability to unite people, and I hope that we can support Shelter with their work in a significant way.”

Shelter chief executive Polly Neate said: “Every day our frontline services see the devastating impact the housing emergency is having right across society. We’re delighted that Defected are joining us in our fight for home, harnessing the power of its community to help raise vital funds and much needed awareness. Their support will help us continue to be there for anyone facing bad housing and homelessness, and call for real change.”

Defected plans to engage its staff through various fundraising activities, call on its community of fans to donate and amplify the voices of artists wishing to raise awareness.

Planned activity includes a collaborative line of merchandise with proceeds going to Shelter, takeovers on Defected Radio to discuss the housing crisis, ticketed events showcasing Defected’s female and LGBTQ+ talent and Defected staff volunteering and fundraising.

In November, Wez Saunders will host an exclusive auction night and gala at BAFTA in London, with performances to be announced.

In recent years, Defected’s charity efforts include raising over £100,000 for MIND and $1.2 million for the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund. Saunders has raised over £265,000 for leukaemia charities and is a board member for the Elton John AIDS Foundation. He also set up a Defected partnership with non-profit Bridges For Music in South Africa.