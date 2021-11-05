Defected Records promotes Scarlett Pares Landells and Amanda Hamilton

Defected Records has announced two new internal roles.

The company has promoted Scarlett Pares Landells to head of communications & promotion, while Amanda Hamilton has been upped to events/production & Glitterbox creative manager.

Having joined Defected as a PR intern in 2016, Scarlett Pares Landells (pictured, left) now heads up the PR & promotions department, overseeing international club promotions, press and radio strategies across all of the label group’s imprints, as well as directing media awareness for all affiliated brands globally.

Recent promotion campaigns have included the Defected Virtual Festival campaign in 2020. Defected’s first foray into filmmaking with the documentary Where Love Lives, released in early 2021, was featured on Jack Canal+, Stylist, Elle, Resident Advisor, BBC 6 Music, Gay Times, and BBC World News among others. It premiered with 80,000 YouTube views, eventually getting picked up by Amazon Prime for worldwide streaming.

Pares Landells is also a founding member of Defected’s Wellbeing Committee, working on cultural shifts within the business, setting goals to improve staff engagement and finding new ways to look after its people.

Having started her career at Defected at the 2018 Defected Croatia festival, Amanda Hamilton (pictured, right) has since worked her way up from events assistant to managing the production and operations for tours and festivals around the world.

We never stand still at Defected, there’s always a bigger, more exciting project around the corner Scarlett Pares Landells

Hamilton curates a large team of international ambassadors and performers, as well as nurturing relationships with artists and handling the day-to-day logistics of the events business. She has worked on planning and operations for two sold out Defected Croatia festivals, the sold out Defected London 2019 festival, Ibiza seasons for Defected & Glitterbox, hundreds of international touring dates, and most recently Defected’s post-lockdown return at Drumsheds in London in September 2021.

As Glitterbox’s Creative manager, her work is evolving to provide creative direction for Glitterbox and the various Defected sub-labels. She will continue to consult with the digital marketing team on brand identity and tone, while connecting the label group’s events offering and digital content.

Scarlett Pares Landells said: “I’m so proud to have stepped into this role with a growing team, giving me opportunities to recruit exceptional budding specialists and continue to level up our in-house PR & promotions capabilities. We never stand still at Defected, there’s always a bigger, more exciting project around the corner and that makes my job – and our communications strategies in general – incredibly exciting. I also care a lot about Defected’s working environment and look forward to developing the work of our Wellbeing Committee into 2022.”

Amanda Hamilton said: “I’m delighted to be taking on more creative responsibilities across the business at a very uniquely exciting time for dance music and events. The planning for our fresh 2022 calendar is well underway and I couldn’t be more excited about the new era that our labels, particularly Glitterbox, are stepping into. I’m extremely grateful to Simon Dunmore, Wez Saunders and George Pritchard (our director of events & talent) for their continued belief in me.”

