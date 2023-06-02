Defected signs dance collective Yours featuring Maverick Sabre and producer New Machine

Defected Records has signed dance collective Yours.

The new project features Irish vocalist and songwriter Maverick Sabre and producer New Machine (Jorja Smith, Kano, Aitch, Bakar).

They have been joined by Jake Hall, founder of Prevu as well as new fashion brand By Jake Hall, and his brother Sonny Hall, a DJ.

Yours release their debut Defected single, Dónde Está, on June 7, following two self-released records earlier this year. The Latin-infused track captures their genre-spanning sound, according to the label.

Defected CEO Wez Saunders said: “Sometimes something comes along that surprises you, that's designed to touch your soul, that's designed to tear up the rule book, something that catches you off guard and unprepared, and sometimes that something just connects. In the same way Defected have our community at the front and centre of everything we do, the Yours collective is literally designed for you.

"Fronted by the super-talented Maverick Sabre, New Machine, Jake Hall and Sonny Hall, this collective of talented musicians and creatives from the fashion world bring a continental vibe to East London, and East London fashion to the continent. We have signed an album deal. An album that's done and unless the entire Defected HQ's tastes are suddenly sour, an album which we are pretty sure you're going to love."

Yours formed from a chance collaboration between Maverick Sabre and Jake Hall, who were working together on a collection for clothing brand Prevu.

Maverick Sabre is a long-term collaborator with New Machine.

Maverick Sabre said: “’Dónde Está really ties the Yours story together from conception to where we are now. The four of us are creatives from different spaces coming together to make a music and fashion fusion and spread some love through the art in the process. To have that journey come to the point where we are now releasing through Defected Records means a lot to us.”