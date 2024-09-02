Definitely Maybe set to return to summit after 30 years as Oasis' catalogue climbs the charts

Thirty years after it debuted at No.1, Oasis’ Definitely Maybe is on course to return to the summit for the first time in three decades.

With all of the currently announced dates on their 2025 reunion tour selling out on Saturday (August 31), the Oasis effect on this week’s chart is even more pronounced than in the prior week following the reunion news.

With the first full chart week underway since the announcement of the Oasis Live ’25 tour, the band’s catalogue is flooding the albums and singles chart.

Classic tracks are climbing the singles rundown, including Live Forever (19-4), Don’t Look Back In Anger (16-5) and Wonderwall (17-8). Based on raw streaming data, Oasis would have seven entries in the Top 20 and a further nine in the Top 100.

The 30th anniversary edition of Definitely Maybe (Big Brother Recordings) was announced several months ago so has built up strong physical pre-orders for release week, in addition to streaming likely boosted by the tour announcement. The campaign has been masterminded by Big Brother Recordings, with The Orchard and Proper providing distribution.

According to the Midweek sales flash from the Official Charts Company, the new edition of Definitely Maybe is on course for No.1 with 29,019 sales so far this week (including 20,404 physical copies, 1,359 downloads and 7,256 sales-equivalent streams).

Released on deluxe 4LP and double-CD formats plus exclusive coloured vinyl, the reissue includes tracks from the discarded original recording session at Monnow Valley Studios, along with outtakes from the recordings at Sawmills Studios in Cornwall, newly mixed for the first time by Noel Gallagher and Callum Marinho. The album also includes an unreleased demo version of Sad Song.

Having secured positions No.3 to No.5 on the albums chart last week, Oasis could improve on that this week with a No.1 for Definitely Maybe and a No.2 finish for Time Flies 1994-2009. The collection is currently at No.2 this week (12,062 units), narrowly ahead of Wild God by Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds – but Oasis have the momentum with streaming consumption for the perennial compilation surging since news of the reunion broke.

Oasis are also at No.5 in the Midweeks with (What’s The Story) Morning Glory? (1995) on 8,108 sales so far, largely based on streaming. Their second album has spent 1,011 weeks on the chart, compared to 865 for Definitely Maybe and 700 for Time Flies 1994-2009.

Further down the albums chart, more Oasis albums are making gains including The Masterplan (98-35), Be Here Now (86-37), Heathen Chemistry (127-67) and Knebworth 1996, a re-entry at No.107.

