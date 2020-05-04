Del Amitri announce new record deal with Cooking Vinyl, band set to release comeback album in 2021

Del Amitri have confirmed that they have signed a new record deal with Cooking Vinyl. An official press release stated that the deal will see the band release a new studio album – their first since 2002 – early next year.

In the ‘90s, the group scored five consecutive Top 10 albums, notching up six million album sales. Del Amitri join a Cooking Vinyl roster that includes Billy Bragg, The Waterboys and Passenger.

Speaking about the deal, Cooking Vinyl’s managing director Rob Collins said: “I’m excited to sail with the good ship Del Amitri on this new voyage of theirs. From what I’ve heard we have the supplies to brighten up the world again.”

Vocalist/bassist Justin Currie added: “Del Amitri are thrilled to have signed with Cooking Vinyl, a company whose working methods and rugged independence we have long admired. Having finished recording the night before lockdown in the UK, we’re looking forward to navigating the high seas of the new normal, with a company who can innovate and react with the sort of flexibility only true independence can bring.”

The announcement follows the news that Del Amitri will play a free show for Scotland’s NHS workers at Glasgow Barrowland on December 9. All tickets for the show were allocated just eight minutes after they became available. A full headline tour is set to be announced in the near future.

Del Amitri signed the new deal last Friday using Zoom. Pictured virtually signing the contract are: Top: Rob Collins (manager director, Cooking Vinyl), Iain Harvie (Del Amitri) and Martin Hall (co-manager). Centre: Chris Farrow (head of marketing & product management, Cooking Vinyl), Andy Prevezer (co-manager) and Justin Currie (Del Amitri). Bottom: Michelle Polley (head of international, Cooking Vinyl).

