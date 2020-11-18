Your site will load in 16 seconds
Skip This >>

Diamonds is forever: Streaming powers Sir Elton's greatest hits

Andre Paine

by Andre Paine
Wednesday, Nov 18th 2020 at 11:22AM

Universal Music execs have spoken about the “staying power” of Elton John’s Diamonds campaign as it reaches its third anniversary.

Streaming consumption has maintained the hits collection’s chart presence since it peaked at No.5 in November 2017. It has not been outside the Top 30 this year and was recently certified double platinum.

Orla Lee-Fisher, EVP of strategic marketing at Universal Music Group International, stressed that every catalogue campaign has a streaming strategy.

“It offers choice and it’s also engaging ...

Login to access this article

To access this article you need to be a subscriber. If you are a subscriber login below.

Start your 4 week Free Trial

Register for a Music Week trial to access this article.

Sign up for your digital free trial to Music Week, the no 1 weekly trade magazine for anyone who needs to understand the business of music. For four whole weeks we will provide you with great, in-depth journalism that gets right inside the business of music.

Start your free trial

Subscribe

If you have previously taken a trial you will need to subscribe to access this article.

Subscribe Now
subscribe link free-trial link

follow us...

Copyright © Future Plc 2020