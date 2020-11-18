Universal Music execs have spoken about the “staying power” of Elton John’s Diamonds campaign as it reaches its third anniversary.

Streaming consumption has maintained the hits collection’s chart presence since it peaked at No.5 in November 2017. It has not been outside the Top 30 this year and was recently certified double platinum.

Orla Lee-Fisher, EVP of strategic marketing at Universal Music Group International, stressed that every catalogue campaign has a streaming strategy.

“It offers choice and it’s also engaging ...