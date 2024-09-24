Dickon Stainer appointed CEO & chairman of Universal Music UK

The surprise announcement yesterday was that David Joseph had stepped down as the boss at Universal Music UK.

Today his replacement is revealed – Dickon Stainer has been appointed CEO & chairman of Universal Music UK.

For the last 10 years, Stainer has served as president & CEO of Universal Music Group’s (UMG) Global Classics and Jazz division splitting his time between London and New York.

Stainer spoke exclusively to Music Week last year about his global role covering the classics and jazz sector, as well as his deal-making following the acquisition of the Hyperion label.

In his new role, Stainer is responsible for the overall management and strategic direction of Universal Music UK, which has undergone a major restructure. Island EMI Label Group, Polydor Label Group, Decca Records, the recently formed Audience & Media Division, as well as Abbey Road Studios, will report to him.

As he takes up the top job, Stainer will continue in the capacity of chairman of Global Classics & Jazz. Announcements on new leadership roles and internal promotions in these businesses will be made shortly.

I know how central the UK is to the global music industry – a vital repertoire source that provides the world with great artists and great music Dickon Stainer

“Dickon has embraced an expansive musical worldview throughout his career, taking artists from a wide variety of genres and bringing them to audiences globally,” said Universal Music Group CEO & chairman Sir Lucian Grainge. “He not only has deep experience in leveraging our worldwide organisation on behalf of our artists, but a track record that includes global commercial and creative artist successes and countless awards in many countries.”

“I would also like to thank David Joseph for his many contributions,” added Sir Lucian. “He leaves with our gratitude.”

Dickon Stainer said: "It is an honour to be asked by Sir Lucian Grainge to lead Universal Music UK. The depth of talent that we have at the company, coupled with our remarkable roster of artists, gives me tremendous confidence in what we can achieve together. Having worked in both the international and domestic divisions of UMG, I know how central the UK is to the global music industry – a vital repertoire source that provides the world with great artists and great music. I can’t wait to get started.”

Stainer has been a champion of international talent during his time at the major. He recently celebrated Grammy wins for Jon Batiste for Album of the Year in 2022, and Samara Joy for Best New Artist in 2023.