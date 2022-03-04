Digital services company Songular launches Other Projects label

Digital services company Songular has announced the launch of its new label, Other Projects.

The launch comes as part of an extension that sees the company bolster its existing streaming strategy and campaign management.

Kia Augustine is hired as audience development manager, joining from Hype Lab, where she was a social media specialist working with the likes of Arlo Parks, Glass Animals, Jelani Blackman and Laura Mvula.

Joé Blais will assume the role of A&R/label manager at Other Projects. Blais joined Songular three years ago and has played a key role in signing and developing artists over the past 18 months.

Songular/Other Projects founder and director Sam Lee said: “We’ve always aimed to give our artists and their teams the insight and strategy they need to successfully build and monetise their fanbase in a sustainable way. These moves are a natural next step to help us achieve that goal, whilst giving us more opportunities to work with artists we love in an even more effective way.”

Songular’s digital services roster includes Young T & Bugsey, Zara Larsson, Joji, Fontaines DC, Obongjayar, For Those I Love and Shaybo.

Other Projects’ roster includes London DIY collective Nine8, Hull-based alternative R&B artist Downtown Kayoto, Dublin alternative rapper KhakiKid and more.