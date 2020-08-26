Dirty Hit announces expansion, opens offices in LA and Sydney

Dirty Hit is expanding into the US & Asia Pacific markets and opening offices in Los Angeles and Sydney, the UK indie label has announced.

Newly appointed as general manager, USA, the LA-based Greg Carr will oversee operations for the American market. Rachel Jones-Williams takes on the role of general manager, Asia Pacific and is based in Sydney.

Dirty Hit opened in West London in 2010 and operates with digital distribution support from Ingrooves Music Group. The label is currently home to The 1975, Wolf Alice, Beabadoobee, Rina Sawayama, The Japanese House, Pale Waves, No Rome, Oscar Lang, 404 Guild, AMA, Beaux, Benjamin Francis Leftwich, Boyband, Bryce Hase, Leo Bhanji, Lowertown, Blackstarkids, Pretty Sick, Kasai, Sipho and Viji.

Owner and founder Jamie Oborne said the company is “hugely excited” about the news.

“Our ethos as a label has always been to maintain and develop a roster of diverse and culturally important artists and an exciting and forward-thinking team with a distinctive identify, across a global sphere,” Oborne said.

He said the US and Asia Pacific markets have seen huge growth for the label in recent years.

“Opening offices in territories where we have seen such growth feels like the natural next step in the global expansion of the label,” Oborne said. “We are excited to build upon these early successes and have huge ambitions for the future of the label.”

Welcoming the new hires, Oborne continued: “Greg joins us from Interscope and Rachel is joining from Sony. Having worked with both Greg and Rachel for the past few years across much of our roster, we are delighted that they are joining the team. They bring with them a wealth of expertise and experience and are the perfect people to ensure we are offering our artists a truly global platform.”

Greg Carr said: “I’m thrilled to be joining Jamie Oborne and the wider Dirty Hit team to lead the charge for our artists in the United States. Dirty Hit has an incredibly exciting roster with a rich, decade-long reputation of being an artist driven label, and I’m thankful to have the opportunity to continue the journey here in America. I am incredibly grateful to the executives, colleagues, managers, and artists who have championed my passion for music and am looking forward to bringing that energy and experience to this new role.”

Rachel Jones-Williams said: “I’m proud to be aligning myself with such a highly revered and artistically led label. I have a deep admiration for how Jamie has built the label to offer a secure space for artist development and I’m excited for what Dirty Hit can bring to this market, as well as what we can do for the local artist community as we look towards also building a domestic roster.”

Dirty Hit was named Independent Record Company Of The Year at last year’s Music Week Awards, while Polydor’s Susie Ember won the PR Campaign category for her work on The 1975’s chart-topping A Brief Inquiry Into Online Relationships.

The band hit No.1 with its follow-up Notes On A Conditional Form earlier this year and Dirty Hit is set to release Beabadoobee’s debut album in October.

New albums from Pale Waves, Benjamin Francis Leftwich and The Japanese House are also in the works, while the label is developing a range of new signings including Beaux, Bryce Hase, Leo Bhanji and more.

Click here to read our recent interview on the state of independent music with Jamie Oborne. Read our 2017 Big Interview with Oborne here.