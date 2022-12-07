Dirty Hit extends distribution deal with Ingrooves Music Group

Dirty Hit has extended its worldwide distribution deal with Ingrooves Music Group.

The independent label’s roster includes global acts such as The 1975, Wolf Alice, Pale Waves, Rina Sawayama and Beabadoobee.

The new agreement builds upon the successful relationship between Dirty Hit and Ingrooves, which has generated No.1 albums in the UK with Wolf Alice (Blue Weekend, 2021), and The 1975’s recent Being Funny in a Foreign Language.

Being Funny In A Foreign Language was The 1975’s first independently released album with Ingrooves, following the conclusion of a partnership with Polydor/Universal. The album also charted No.1 in Australia and No.7 in the US.

The partnership with Dirty Hit has also produced three additional Top 5 UK debuts with Rina Sawayama, Beabadoobee and Pale Waves. Dirty Hit artists have been streamed more than 1.4 billion times over the last 12 months.

“I feel very grateful to Ingrooves and the wider UMG team for all the support and faith they have shown me over the years,” said Jamie Oborne, founder & CEO, Dirty Hit Records. “Our relationship is now in its 12th year, and I am very proud to continue building Dirty Hit with our day-one distribution partners. I would like to thank previous Ingrooves CEO Bob Roback for his incredible support and very much look forward to working with JT and Nat on this next exciting phase of Dirty Hit’s continued growth."

“Jamie Oborne has built Dirty Hit into one of the most exciting and successful independent label operations in the world,” said JT Myers, co-CEO, Virgin Music Group, the parent company of Ingrooves.

“His ability to identify and nurture artists and help them build communities around their music is remarkable, and we look forward to expanding our relationship over the coming years,” added Nat Pastor, co-CEO, Virgin Music Group.

“Working with the entire team at Dirty Hit has been such a pleasure, and it’s an honour to work with such an incredible roster of artists,” said Jeff Cuatto, interim CEO, Ingrooves Music Group. “The label produces some of the most groundbreaking artists in music and we’re looking forward to building upon our success together.”





PHOTO: (L-R) JT Myers (co-CEO, Virgin Music Group), Jamie Oborne (founder/CEO, Dirty Hit Records), Nat Pastor (co-CEO, Virgin Music Group)

PHOTO CREDIT: Chris Polk