Dirty Hit renews UK physical distribution partnership with Universal Music

Dirty Hit has renewed its UK physical distribution partnership with Universal Music UK for a further three years.

The independent label’s collaborative partnership with Universal Music UK started in 2010. It has contributed to the success of artists such as The 1975, Bleachers, Beabadoobee, Japanese House, Wolf Alice, Benjamin Francis Leftwich, Rina Sawayama, Pale Waves, and Lava La Rue.

The most recent No.1 result under the distribution partnership was Beabadoobee’s This Is How Tomorrow Moves – her first chart-topper.

Dirty Hit has also reached the summit with The 1975’s five studio albums to date, as well as Wolf Alice’s Blue Weekend. Further chart success includes Top 5 albums from Rina Sawayama and Pale Waves.

They are a true powerhouse of an independent label Warren Querns

“Jamie, Ed and the Dirty Hit team passionately care, nurture, guide and create long-term careers for their artists,” said Warren Querns, head of third party sales & label partnerships, Universal Music UK. “They are a true powerhouse of an independent label and we are excited to see what we can develop and deliver together with them and their incredible artists, over the next three years.”

“Universal Music have played an important role in the continued success of our artists at Dirty Hit,” said Jamie Oborne, founder & owner, Dirty Hit. “As an independent label, we are always cautious of compromising our artist integrity. However, working with Warren and his incredible team has proven to be a fantastic partnership that has helped deliver impressive results time and time again. We look forward to many more years working together and the valuable impact this will have for all our artists.”

Dirty Hit has offices in London, Los Angeles, Sydney and Tokyo. It recently launched an electronic music imprint, DH2, headed by The 1975’s George Daniel.