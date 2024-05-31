Disorder Records x Capitol Music Group partner with Grammy-nominated duo Disclosure

You may remember that back in December 2023 we reported that David Dollimore, former boss of Ministry Of Sound and RCA, was returning to his dance music roots by launching a new electronic music label. Christened Disorder Records, and launched in partnership with Capitol Records and its chairman & CEO Tom March, the JV set out to partner with and sign DJs, producers, artists, brands and labels.

Well, we now have details of the label’s first signing: the Grammy-nominated electronic act Disclosure (brothers Guy and Howard Lawrence). The news comes as the duo release their new single She’s Gone, Dance On.

The blissful, summertime-primed track – which samples Ennio Morricone’s Dance On from the film Così Come Se – has already seen Jack Saunders premiere it on BBC Radio 1 as his “Hottest Record” and secured additional support from across the dance community via Todd Edwards, Joy Anonymous, Salute, DJ Seinfeld, Peggy Gou, Sammy Virji and Dom Dolla.

Disclosure are now set to bring an all-new live show to venues and festivals across the summer, with appearances booked at Primavera, Parklife and Glastonbury, among others.

As previously reported, Disorder’s first major partnership was with Manchester’s The Warehouse Project on WHP Records, an original recording imprint.

Speaking about the launch of Disorder Records last year, David Dollimore said: “Disorder will be an incubator for the future of dance music and redefine the landscape as we see it. This label will be a portal to the underground club world, distilling future trends for mass consumption. We will be leading a generation forging alternative routes to the top, outside the confines of dated traditional structures. The Disorder artist will resonate in fashion, culture, lifestyle and entertainment, across multiple platforms, forming a new-gen of future visionaries within the field.”

Tom March added: “We are always looking to partner with our industry's most successful and innovative entrepreneurs. I couldn’t be more excited to partner with David as he heads back to what I consider him to be the best in the world at – signing and A&R-ing dance music. Between us, we have worked with many of the great names in the last 20 years of electronic music. I am so happy to be joining forces with him now.”