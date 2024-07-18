Distiller appoints Ian Carew to MD of label and makes series of signings including Sports Team

London-based independent music company Distiller Music Group has appointed Ian Carew to the position of managing director of Distiller Records.

Prior to his appointment, Carew spent three years as a marketing consultant for Distiller Records, latterly as their head of marketing and operations. He also oversaw third-party consultancy projects for Sam Ryder, Rita Ora, Gorillaz, Purple Disco Machine, Pendulum and Neneh Cherry, among others.

Sam Dyson, founder and CEO of Distiller Music Group, said: “We are absolutely delighted that Ian is stepping in to take on the role of MD at Distiller. He has a wealth of experience and knowledge of the industry and approaches everything he does with passion and drive. He also has a unique creative vision, which sets him apart. I believe he is the perfect person to take Distiller to the next level, whilst also inspiring his team and leading them with him.”

Carew’s appointment to MD follows a wave of key signings for Distiller Records, including Sports Team in a global joint venture with US-based Bright Antenna Records. The band have today announced their third album Boys These Days with the launch of new single I’m In Love (Subaru).

Distiller has also signed Frozemode and Liv Dawson, who last week announced her new EP with first single Does It Even.

Distiller Records’ act The Ramona Flowers recently reached the Top 25 at US Alt Radio with Up All Night feat. Nile Rodgers. The label recently secured its first Top 10 album with Heatwave In The Cold North by Reverend and The Makers.

With a career in the music industry spanning over 25 years, Carew previously held senior marketing positions at Sony Music Entertainment and later at Universal Music Group. During his 11-year tenure as marketing director at UMG, he oversaw a wide variety of marketing campaigns from the likes of Robbie Williams, Bastille, Chvrches, Jessie Ware, Elton John, Emeli Sandé, Katy Perry, Jonas Blue and Laura Marling.

Speaking about his new role, Ian Carew said: “Having worked with Sam and the team for three years as a consultant, accepting this role was an easy decision as it always has felt like where I wanted to be. The label has transformed massively over the past couple of years and now we have a world-class roster and a team comprising some of the best young executives in the industry. I’m immensely grateful to Sam for the opportunity and equally excited for the 12 months ahead.”

The label has transformed massively over the past couple of years and now we have a world-class roster Ian Carew

In addition, Distiller Music Group has also promoted Lois Burdett Proctor from junior campaign manager to campaign manager, while Nick Gartland has joined from Kobalt in the newly-created role of rights management executive. Both are based in the company’s London offices and will report directly to Ian Carew.

Meanwhile, Khobiyb Elsamani has joined as A&R scout reporting to both Ian Carew and Claire Bianchi, head of A&R for Distiller Publishing.

The company has interests across a number of industry sectors including Distiller Records, Distiller Publishing, Distiller Studios, Distiller TV and Distiller Productions, who have films about Reverend And The Makers and Emiliana Torini in production.

In the coming 12 months, Distiller Records have key albums from Sports Team, Reverend And The Makers and The Ramona Flowers, as well as EP releases from Frozemode, Liv Dawson, Frankie Beetlestone and Danko.

Here, in his first interview as Distiller Records MD, Ian Carew opens up about his vision for the label, new signings and more…

What are your ambitions for the company in this new role?

“My immediate ambition is to deliver successful and thought-provoking campaigns for our current roster. We’ve expanded it by around 50% in the last year and each of them have a story to tell or a message to get across with their music, and it’s our job to amplify this to the best of our ability.”

Sports Team are a major signing, how did that deal come about? And what are your hopes for this third album campaign?

“We have a very close working relationship with the incredible team at Various and David Bianchi and I go a long way back. He first spoke to me about the potential to work with the band late last year and I was interested. Then he played me the music and it became a no-brainer on first listen. They have made the album of their career, one that we’re excited to start sharing from today. It draws a line under the first two albums and propels them forward to an even broader potential audience. To date, they’ve had a No.3 album and a No.2 album, so it leaves us just one gutsy target to deliver for them!”

How is the roster expanding, how do you want to grow the stable of artists?

“I want the label to be 50% about artists who’ve already cut their teeth, built a fanbase and have a catalogue of strong work like Sports Team, Reverend And The Makers and The Ramona Flowers. As the majors redefine who they are and what they do, there are increasing opportunities for the indie sector to work with artists like this and continue to build upon their stories.

“Then the other 50% is about finding new talent and helping build their audience and narrative from the ground up – that’s the part of the job that’s always excited me the most – the buzz for a whole team helping to break new talent is what makes us all tick. Take Frozemode for instance – another key new signing for us who are moulding two very different genres and creating music that sounds so fresh – a modern-day Prodigy is where I think they ultimately sit.”

Sports Team have made the album of their career Ian Carew

You have also made promotions and recruited to a new role. How is the company expanding?

“Our CEO Sam has been very focused on getting the best team possible and I think we genuinely have that. Between Claire [Bianchi] and the publishing company and myself and the label, we have some of the best up-and-coming execs in the business. I’m immensely proud of how far they’ve come to date and excited to watch them grow further as we deliver the campaigns for the next 18 months.”

What are the plans for the film division? What are the growth areas at the company outside of recorded music?

“This is a new area for us – we’ve been working on a travel and music documentary film with [Reverend And The Makers’] Jon McClure since the last record went Top 10 – we wanted to work on adding another dimension to what he does so brilliantly already. Then out of the blue there was an opportunity to exec-produce what has turned out to be an enthralling musical film about the personal love letters – sent to the mother of the film’s eventual producer – that inspired the new Emiliana Torrini record. At first, we questioned working with an artist we didn’t represent but the album, its inspiration and the script were so captivating we just went for it.

“We’re very lucky to have a brand new state-of-the-art studio at our disposal, one that has very exciting plans for 2025, which not only serves the core business areas but also allows us to try new things like this.”