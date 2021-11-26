Distiller Music Group makes series of key appointments

Distiller Music Group has announced a number of staff changes within its UK team.

The independent music group comprises Distiller Records, Distiller Publishing and Distiller Live, and produces the Distiller TV sessions.

Distiller Music represents acts including Reverend And The Makers, The Ninth Wave, Danny Goffey, Fanny Andersen, The Ramona Flowers, Danko and many more.

As part of this announcement, Ian Carew joins as consultant head of strategy. Distiller Music Group is one of the founding clients of his new venture. Carew, who held the position of marketing director at Virgin/Virgin EMI for over a decade, will help oversee the development of the company’s roster, working closely with the in-house team.

Joseph Hatch has joined the team as general manager, working across the company’s new signings (records and publishing) and new business offerings. He joins from AEG Presents, where he headed up the marketing team for the company’s European festival portfolio (BST Hyde Park, All Points East). Hatch previously held positions at Integral/PIAS, Essential/Cooking Vinyl and Green Man.

Sophie Lathom-Sharp has been promoted to the position of campaign manager working across all frontline campaigns. She joined Distiller Music Group in 2018 from Sunday Best Recordings.

Finally, Jess Thompson has been announced as label coordinator at Distiller Music Group, with a remit to support the label and publishing team.

John Thompson, CEO of Distiller Music Group, said: “We are extremely proud of our passionate, committed and motivated team and these promotions are in recognition of the huge contribution the team have made to our recent successes. We’re very happy to be working with Ian Carew, who will bring insight, experience and expertise to our marketing strategy and implementation.”