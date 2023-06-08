Distiller Music Group reveals wave of appointments

London-based independent music company Distiller Music Group has announced key staff moves within its UK team.

Ian Carew has been appointed head of marketing and operations, moving up from his previous role as head of marketing.

Carew joined Distiller Music Group in 2021 after an 11-year tenure at Universal Music Group, where he oversaw a wide variety of marketing campaigns from the likes of Bastille, Chvrches, Katy Perry, Elton John, Emeli Sandé, Katy Perry, Laura Marling and Massive Attack, among others. He has also held senior marketing positions at Sony Music Entertainment.

Carew will continue to oversee a number of third-party consultancy projects alongside his work for Distiller Music Group.

Sam Dyson, founder & CEO of Distiller Music Group, said: “Ian has many years of invaluable experience working at a senior level in the music industry and has incredible knowledge of all aspects of marketing and label operations. His expertise and insight will continue to be a huge asset to our team.”

Distiller Music Group recently celebrated a Top 10 placing for Reverend & The Makers’ album Heatwave In The Cold North.

I’m excited to have the incredible new team in place at Distiller and for the road ahead for the label Ian Carew

The company has interests across a number of industry sectors including Distiller Records, Distiller Publishing, Distiller Studios & Distiller TV. It represents a range of artists including Danny Goffey, Frankie Beetlestone, The Ramona Flowers, The Family Rain, Noah Pearce, Danko and more.

Distiller has also announced the appointment of Becca Price to the position of campaign manager. Price has joined from SA Recordings, where she was marketing manager.

Other new appointments include Lois Burdett Proctor, who joins from the 0207 Def Jam promotions team and takes on the role of label and publishing assistant, and Nancy Thirkell, who becomes finance assistant.

Jessie Gunton has been promoted from label assistant to junior campaign manager.

All four are based in the company’s London offices and will report directly to Ian Carew.

“I’m excited to have the incredible new team in place at Distiller and for the road ahead for the label,” said Carew. “We’ve recently scored our first Top 10 album and there are more where that came from. Plus, in Frankie Beetlestone, Noah Pearce and Danko, who are about to begin recording with Ethan Johns, we have three very promising new acts for 2024.”

PHOTO: (L-R) Ian Carew, Head of Marketing & Operations, Becca Price, Campaign Manager, Lois Burdett-Proctor Label & Publishing Assistant, Claire Bianchi, Head of A&R Publishing, Sam Dyson CEO, Jessie Gunton, Junior Campaign Manager