Distiller Music to stage virtual songwriting camp with Dimitri Tikovi, Sophie & The Giants, Rose Gray and more

Distiller Music Group is staging a digital songwriting camp in association with label, publisher and technology company Ostereo.

The event will feature six featured artists alongside a range of producers and specialists virtual collaboration.

A range of technology will enable five “writing rooms” to run using the likes of Dropbox and Audiomovers, while artists Reverend & The Makers, Cassyette, Rose Gray, Fanny Andersen, Eyliie and Sophie & The Giants are all set to take part.

The producers and specialists participating in the event that runs this week are Dimitri Tikovoi, Tom Enzy, Dave Betts, Ed Gallimore, The Monsieurs, Olly Burden and Mosimann who between them have worked with a wide range of multi-platinum artists.

"I am delighted to be part of this innovative, forward thinking virtual songwriting camp with Distiller Music Group," said John Saunderson, head of publishing & management at Ostereo.

"During my career I've hosted over 50 writing camps all over the world but have never hosted one where there is an artist in every single studio. It's really important to secure cuts from these retreats and having the artist actually co-writing the songs goes a long way to achieving that goal."

Distiller Music Group CEO John Thompson said he hoped the week-long event would help talent find new revenue streams.

“These are difficult times for artists on many levels," he said. "They can’t perform live and due to the pressures brought on by the pandemic the recording and writing process has become increasingly fraught. This writing camp, focusing on artists rather than specialist songwriters, is a way of aligning collaboration with technology to allow them to continue the creative process.”