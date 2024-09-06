Distiller welcomes 'auspicious recognition' for first screen project at BFI London Film Festival

Distiller Records MD Ian Carew has welcomed the inclusion of the company’s first screen project at the BFI London Film Festival next month.

Starring Icelandic singer-songwriter Emiliana Torrini, The Extraordinary Miss Flower will premiere at the BFI London Film Festival (October 9-20) as one of 11 films in the official competition for the Best Film Award.

The performance film by Iain Forsyth and Jane Pollard (20,000 Days On Earth) brings to life the story of Geraldine Flower and the discovery of a suitcase of letters sent to her in the 1960s and 1970s, which inspired Torrini to return to the studio. The Miss Flower album, her first solo LP in a decade, was released in June. Torrini worked on the record with longtime collaborator and producer Simon Byrt.

The Extraordinary Miss Flower takes the form of a series of specially designed performances by Torrini and her band, including an additional score by Byrt, combined with dramatic scenes and readings from letters by well-known actors and musicians. The film also features Richard Ayoade, Siggi Baldursson, Nick Cave, Alice Lowe, Mark Monero, Niall Murphy and Angus Sampson in supporting roles, plus the voice of Sophie Ellis-Bextor.

“We’re delighted to see this auspicious recognition from the BFI for our first film project, The Extraordinary Miss Flower, and congratulate directors Iain Forsyth and Jane Pollard and producer Zoe Flower as well as the fabulous cast including the wonderful Emiliana Torrini,” said Carew.

“The final piece is a stunning accompaniment to a beautiful album and the extraordinary story that inspired it. We’re very much looking forward to the premiere and subsequent full release and hope our next film project with Reverend and the Makers is met with equal interest next year.”

The film premiere (October 19) will be just ahead of Emiliana Torrini’s London gig at Earth, Hackney on October 20 as part of her autumn tour. The film will be screened again on October 20.

The Extraordinary Miss Flower is backed by Sam Dyson and Distiller Music, and was shot at Distillery II studio, near Bristol. It was produced by Zoe Flower, co-produced by Andy Starke with executive producers Ben Wheatley, Beth Earl and Anna Hildur Hildibrandsdottir.

On hearing the LFF news, directors Iain Forsyth & Jane Pollard said: “It's rare for a project that's creatively urgent and personally driven to receive recognition like this. In these challenging times for UK independent film, we urgently need beacons of light. So thank you London Film Festival — we’re thrilled silly that the world premiere of The Extraordinary Miss Flower will be in competition at LFF — in our home town, and the place Miss Flower called home.”

Emiliana Torrini said: “I’m beyond excited for people to have the opportunity to see the film as part of the London Film Festival setting and so very chuffed to be in the official competition. I’m so proud of everyone involved for their work, we hope we have done Geraldine Flower and her extraordinary life justice.”

PHOTO: Dean Rogers