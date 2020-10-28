BMG’s move to axe controlled composition won widespread praise from industry bodies – but COO Ben Katovsky is not convinced other labels will follow suit.
NMPA president/CEO David Israelite called it “a wonderful, pro-songwriter move”, while Ivors Academy chair Crispin Hunt described it as “a huge step on music’s journey to dignity”.
“The reaction speaks for itself; it shows how welcome and needed it is,” said Katovsky. “But I’m not saying this to give ourselves a big pat on ...
Register for a Music Week trial to access this article.
Sign up for your digital free trial to Music Week, the no 1 weekly trade magazine for anyone who needs to understand the business of music. For four whole weeks we will provide you with great, in-depth journalism that gets right inside the business of music.Start your free trial
If you have previously taken a trial you will need to subscribe to access this article.Subscribe Now