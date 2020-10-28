Your site will load in 16 seconds
Skip This >>

Do the right thing: Will other labels follow BMG's lead on controlled composition?

Mark Sutherland

by Mark Sutherland
Wednesday, Oct 28th 2020 at 11:13AM

BMG’s move to axe controlled composition won widespread praise from industry bodies – but COO Ben Katovsky is not convinced other labels will follow suit.

NMPA president/CEO David Israelite called it “a wonderful, pro-songwriter move”, while Ivors Academy chair Crispin Hunt described it as “a huge step on music’s journey to dignity”.

“The reaction speaks for itself; it shows how welcome and needed it is,” said Katovsky. “But I’m not saying this to give ourselves a big pat on ...

Login to access this article

To access this article you need to be a subscriber. If you are a subscriber login below.

Start your 4 week Free Trial

Register for a Music Week trial to access this article.

Sign up for your digital free trial to Music Week, the no 1 weekly trade magazine for anyone who needs to understand the business of music. For four whole weeks we will provide you with great, in-depth journalism that gets right inside the business of music.

Start your free trial

Subscribe

If you have previously taken a trial you will need to subscribe to access this article.

Subscribe Now
subscribe link free-trial link

follow us...

Copyright © Future Plc 2020