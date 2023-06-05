Domino GM praises 'magic' Arctic Monkeys & Wet Leg after 2022 mainstream takeover

Domino general manager Chris Scott has told Music Week that the indie sector's ability to build relationships with artists sets it apart from the majors.

Reflecting on winning the Independent Record Company crown at the Music Week Awards last month, Scott praised the indie sector, delivering a powerful message to the wider music industry.

“We can do everything that anyone else can do, but we do it with love and belief in the music and great respect for the artists,” he said. “We want to work with artists for a long time and be partners with them for a long time. Maybe that’s the difference.”

Domino emerged triumphant from a highly competitive field in the Independent Record Company category, boosted by mainstream-conquering records from Arctic Monkeys and BRIT Award-winning newcomers Wet Leg.

Scott spoke to Music Week at the end of last year about the mechanics behind Wet Leg’s breakthrough success. At the Music Week Awards, the jubilant GM offered further praise for the duo.

“The BRITs isn’t where brand new bands on indie labels [generally] live, but they’re just brilliant,” he said.

Now, Scott and his team are celebrating Arctic Monkeys’ first stadium tour and upcoming Glastonbury headline set during what is a purple patch for the label, helmed by Laurence Bell.

Here, the GM takes time out from the celebrations to tell Music Week more about what makes Domino and its artists tick…

This category is hugely competitive. Why do you think you won?

“Putting out great music has its own rewards. If you consistently put out great music that you believe in and work it well with good people, then you’ll have success. Last year was obviously a great year with Wet Leg and Arctic Monkeys, but we also put out some brilliant records from the likes of Richard Dawson, Sorry and Alex G that maybe don’t grab the same headlines.”

Richard Dawson premiered his single The Hermit in cinemas…

“It’s important that we love putting out that sort of music and we grab those sorts of records and put all of our heart into them. That helps when it comes to the things that maybe connect a bit more commercially. It’s all about passion and love and believing in the artists.”

Looking back at Wet Leg’s year, did you ever feel it would go as big as it did? How much of a big deal is the mainstream breakthrough?

“I don’t think you ever know. It’s lovely and it’s nice to have the plaudits and have everyone looking at the band, for them, it’s been amazing. They set off on a journey, they didn’t necessarily expect to become as big as they have, but they’ve set their own path and ended up where they have through their pure love for each other, the music, the songs, all of that… We’ve been a great enabler of that and we’ve enjoyed going on that journey with them.”

The magic thing about Arctic Monkeys is that the music finds the people Chris Scott

Wet Leg referenced Arctic Monkeys on stage at the BRITs. How do you reflect on The Car now?

“The Car is an amazing record. The songs are bangers in their own way. I don’t think about quantifying how big the band are. They’ve got this magic ability to know how to keep moving forwards, make interesting music and bring people with them. The Car, Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino… every record in their back catalogue really has been about taking the past and moving forwards. You’ve got to give the fans credit for getting their heads round it and going with them.”

Have you made a big effort to harness the new fans on TikTok? There was considerable hype around some of the catalogue leading up to The Car…

“Not really, to be honest. The magic thing about Arctic Monkeys is that the music finds the people. Those old songs that popped off weren’t necessarily the songs that were big at the time and they felt almost like new records over the past couple of years because of TikTok and a new generation of fans. The band just know how to make the records they make, they know how to present themselves, they know how to tour and they just know how to be effortlessly cool. And that’s all you need to be when you’re making music that good.”

Glastonbury is coming up and the stadium tour is underway. How big a moment is this for Domino?

“It’s very exciting. They’re the biggest shows the Monkeys have ever done. We don’t get to go to an awful lot of stadium gigs, no one does. And we’re going to be there in force having a whale of a time.”