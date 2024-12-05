Downtown Artist & Label Services partners with Josa Records on Netón Vega releases

Downtown Artist & Label Services has signed an exclusive distribution deal with Josa Records in support of Netón Vega, a rising star within Música Mexicana.

“This landmark collaboration reinforces Downtown's commitment to championing independent artists and labels across the thriving Música Mexicana scene,” said a statement.

The agreement encompasses the global distribution of Netón Vega’s existing catalogue and his debut album, set for release in early 2025. The album will feature high-profile collaborations with Peso Pluma, Luis R Conriquez, Tito Double P, and more.

“We’re thrilled to join forces with Downtown to support Netón Vega’s incredible talent,” said Josa Records founder, Jesus Chavez. “Together, I’m confident we’ll bring his music to new heights.”

Netón Vega's a generational talent as an artist and songwriter Ben Patterson

Vega has achieved more than one billion cumulative streams across a string of hits, including La Patrulla, Linda, Presidente and Si No Quieres No, his collaboration with Latin Grammy nominee and Downtown Artist & Label Services client, Luis R Conriquez.

The release went on to land No.1 spots across global DSPs, becoming one of TikTok’s global songs of the summer and the No.1 streamed track in Mexico over June and July 2024.

“Signing Netón Vega and Josa Records is a landmark for Downtown,” said Downtown Artist & Label Services president, Ben Patterson. “Netón's a generational talent as an artist and songwriter and Downtown Artist & Label Services is fully invested in providing Josa Records a global team to support Netón Vega's music and continue his path of chart domination.”

Raymond Tapia, Downtown Artist & Label Services VP, A&R (Latin), said: “Truly honoured by the trust that Netón Vega and Josa Records have placed in us to be the right partner for this project. I am confident that together, we will reach incredible new heights. I’ve been a fan of Netón since the moment I heard Rubicon, and to now be working together, just a year after first messaging him on Instagram, is an amazing full-circle moment.”

PHOTO: (L-R) Ben Patterson, Netón Vega, Jesus Chavez, Raymond Tapia