Downtown expands label services operation in UK with key appointments

Downtown Music Services has made two new label services hires within its UK operation as part of a broader expansion in the territory.

Downtown offers bespoke distribution, publishing administration, creative marketing and finance solutions to entrepreneurial music creators and their partners.

Sandra Croft (left) has joined the Downtown Music Services UK marketing team in the role of marketing manager to engage with local DSPs, and to provide strategic marketing support to the independent artists and creators who partner with the Downtown brand.

Reporting to Geoff Halliday, VP of marketing at Downtown Music Services, Croft brings over 10 years’ experience in the UK music industry, most recently from DIY distributor CD Baby’s London team, where she held the role of promotions & artist relations representative and oversaw marketing & DSP relationships.

With a background in music management and marketing, Chelsey Blow (right) is joining Downtown Music Services’ client services team in the UK from her previous role at Sentric Music Group as the company’s client services coordinator.

Chelsey Blow will report to Daniel Miller, who was recently promoted to director of client services.

They will play a key role in our mission to provide artists and their teams with everything they need to maximise their opportunities Mike Smith

The Downtown Music Services UK Team currently supports a distribution roster including Arlissa, Beren Olivia, Cassyette, The Vertex LTD, and a number of European artists on the roster including Matoma.

Mike Smith, global president of Downtown Music Services, said: “We are pleased to announce Sandra and Chelsey in their new roles at Downtown Music Services. These are two very talented professionals who will play a key role in our mission to provide artists and their teams with everything they need to maximise their opportunities and engage with audiences around the world.”