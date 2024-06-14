Downtown Music names Molly Neuman as president of CD Baby

Downtown Music has appointed Molly Neuman as president of its direct-to-creator division, CD Baby. It follows the alignment of the company’s operating businesses.

Neuman succeeds CD Baby’s previous president, Scott Williams. He will remain as a consultant to Downtown and CD Baby.

COO Christine Barnum, a longstanding member of the CD Baby leadership team, will also be leaving the company.

"Molly's appointment marks a significant milestone for Downtown Music," said Pieter van Rijn, CEO of Downtown Music. "After her highly successful stint leading Songtrust and subsequently leading Downtown’s marketing and communications team, Molly is the perfect fit to lead CD Baby in this new chapter. Her visionary leadership and deep understanding of the independent music landscape will elevate our direct-to-creator offerings and help us further our mission to support and empower artists at every stage of their careers.

“We are extremely grateful for Scott and Christine’s contributions to CD Baby during their respective tenures. They exemplify our commitment to independent music creators and to providing the highest standards of services to our partners across the rights spectrum and at every step of the creative journey.”

Molly Neuman has joined CD Baby from Downtown Music’s parent company, Downtown Music Holdings, where she previously served as chief marketing officer. She has nearly three decades of experience in various leadership roles, including as president of Downtown’s publishing administration company Songtrust.

Neuman’s management will encompass Downtown’s direct-to-creator brands, CD Baby and Soundrop. Under her leadership, Downtown said it will continue to expand its service offerings, enhance the user experience and provide greater support to the global community of independent creators – a rapidly growing sector.

"I am thrilled to embark on this next chapter of growth at CD Baby and Downtown," said Molly Neuman. "I am passionate about providing independent artists with the tools and opportunities they need to succeed. I look forward to working with the talented teams at CD Baby and Soundrop to drive innovation and growth and to continue building a vibrant ecosystem for creators around the world. I am extremely grateful to Justin Kalifowitz, Andrew Bergman and Pieter van Rijn for their support and this tremendous opportunity."