Downtown Music promotes Gareth Mellor to SVP, global marketing & communications

Downtown Music has promoted Gareth Mellor to SVP, global marketing & communications.

UK-based Mellor will oversee the global marketing and communication efforts across Downtown’s four core divisions: Publishing, Distribution, Artist & Label Services and Royalties & Financial Services. These divisions collectively serve over 5,000 business clients and reach over four million creators and artists in 145 countries.

He will report directly to chief commercial officer of Downtown Music, David Driessen, and CEO of Downtown Music, Pieter van Rijn.

“Moving forward, Mellor will spearhead Downtown’s global marketing and communications strategy, focusing on elevating the company’s position as a forerunner in innovative technology and leader in the global music industry, while driving engagement and growth across its portfolio of services,” said a statement.

Mellor’s promotion comes shortly after the appointment of David Driessen to chief commercial officer (CCO) of Downtown Music, where he oversees the group’s global commercial strategy and streamlined licensing and partnership solution.

The announcement also follows Molly Neuman's appointment as president of CD Baby in June, after serving as Downtown’s CMO, and the completion of Downtown’s integration strategy, which saw its business-to-business and creator-focused operating businesses unified under a single operating company.

The completed integration, which includes the merger of CD Baby’s operations into Downtown, positions the company’s full spectrum of services as the global ecosystem for creators and businesses to navigate the modern music industry.

Gareth Mellor, SVP, global marketing & communications, Downtown Music, said: “Whether working with generational talents like Peso Pluma or Anonhi, leading the industry on trust & safety initiatives or creating closely knit partnerships with the music companies of today and tomorrow, Downtown has firmly established itself as the leading voice for the independent music sector. Every day presents Downtown with a new opportunity to build a better ecosystem for the creatives and businesses who operate within it and I’m excited to continue elevating their stories alongside our own.”

Prior to his promotion in 2023 to vice president of global marketing and communications for Downtown, Mellor held the role of global head of B2B marketing for Downtown-company and distributor, Fuga. After establishing Fuga’s global marketing presence, Mellor expanded the team across Amsterdam, London and New York.

Mellor has previously held senior roles as head of UK & Ireland for Believe-owned DIY distributor Tunecore and UK & EU marketing director for Kobalt and AWAL.

David Driessen said: “Since initially joining Fuga in 2021, Gareth has been an integral part of establishing Fuga’s brand presence and awareness. With a strong understanding of global marketing, he has continued to deliver exceptional results-driven work at Downtown and I look forward to working alongside him in his new role as he continues to elevate and position Downtown’s brand in the global marketplace.”

Mellor recently oversaw the launch of Downtown’s multi-channel, multi-year brand campaign, The Music Industry Lives Here. The campaign features nearly 100 artists and songwriters – including John Lennon and Yoko Ono, Tori Amos, The Hives and Yoss Bones – alongside interviews with over 50 clients in a dozen global locations and multiple languages.

Pieter van Rijn, CEO of Downtown Music, said: “It has been a pivotal year for Downtown, from unifying our core services across Publishing, Distribution, Artist & Label Services and Royalties & Financial Services through to winning industry-leading clients and leading the charge in exciting music markets like Sertanejo in Brazil and Música Mexicana – our global brand has never been more exciting. Gareth and his efforts have proved that the Downtown story is in safe hands.”