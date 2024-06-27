Downtown unveils Curve Royalty Services

Downtown’s royalties & financial services division has launched Curve Royalty Services, a new service offering for labels, publishers and distributors looking to outsource all or part of their royalty processes.

Launched in 2017, Curve was acquired by Downtown last year.

The latest announcement follows the recently established Downtown royalties & financial services division and the appointment of Curve founder Tom Allen to lead it as president.

Curve Royalty Services will provide global clients with an expanded, end-to-end service offering, allowing them to utilise the company’s in-house expertise to efficiently and accurately report to their artists and songwriters.

The new service has been designed to fit individual client requirements, enabling them to flexibly choose how much of their royalty processes to outsource, up to and including full royalty accounting responsibilities.

Curve Royalty Services is now starting its rollout to clients.

Richard Leach, managing director at Curve Royalty Systems, said: “We are proud to announce this expansion to Curve's offering, providing our clients with top-tier royalty services. This is a logical next step for Curve, utilising our team's knowledge of royalties, catalogue administration, and the Curve platform itself to help our clients. It has always been our goal to make royalties better and easier: now our royalty services team can take on those parts of the process clients would like to outsource, using the powerful Curve software for the accounting process.”

The Curve platform provides statements to over 70,000 rights holders on behalf of 1,500 clients worldwide, including Domino, Epitaph, Mad Decent, Armada, Cloud9, Demon Music and Big Machine.

Curve clients collectively processed an average of 1.7 billion royalty lines per month in 2024 and over 10 billion royalty lines in the first three months of 2024 alone.

Danielle Mignogna, chief partnerships officer for 411 Music Group, said: “Transferring to a new royalty accounting program is not for the faint of heart and Curve has made the transition as easy as possible. Royalty accounting is a special kind of accounting that takes precision and understanding of the nuances of publishing and label agreements. Curve Royalty Services has made the matching of works and processing of statements easy, painless, and accurate and I can confidently say that the services offered by Curve are top-tier.”

Downtown’s royalties and financial services division works across three core activities – royalty processing (powered by the Curve Platform), royalty accounting services and payments.