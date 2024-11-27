Dr Clemens Trautmann takes on expanded role at UMG's Global Classics & Jazz

Dr Clemens Trautmann, who has served as president of Deutsche Grammophon, is to take on an expanded classical role.

Universal Music Group’ Global Classics & Jazz division has promoted Trautmann to president of Deutsche Grammophon and new business strategy, Global Classics. He will be responsible for seeking innovative opportunities across the breadth of UMG’s classical labels and artist rosters.

“This strategic appointment, effective immediately, aims to strengthen Universal’s market-leading position in the classical genre and enable greater collaboration across markets, identifying ways of attracting new audiences and opening up new commercial avenues,” said a statement.

Dickon Stainer, chairman of Global Classics & Jazz and chairman/CEO of Universal Music UK, said: “Clemens has an entrepreneurial spirit in the classical space and I’m thrilled he is taking on this unique new role. His proven track record and passion for innovation will help bring UMG’s classical artists and labels even greater opportunities globally.”

Frank Briegmann, chairman and CEO of Universal Music Central Europe and Deutsche Grammophon, said: “Clemens Trautmann’s understanding of artists as an award-winning Juilliard graduate and passionate clarinet player himself and with his business sense shaped by a degree in law are a unique combination of skills. His appointment for this expanded global responsibility in addition to his leading role at the helm of the world’s most renowned classical music label will enable us to offer even more entrepreneurial ideas and concepts to our artists worldwide. I congratulate Clemens on his well-deserved expanded global role.”

Dr Clemens Trautmann said: “Together with my colleagues at Deutsche Grammophon and Global Classics, I am passionately committed to the ever-evolving genre of classical music and to creating ambitious opportunities for our community of outstanding artists, enabling synergies between recorded music, publishing and our partners in the live performance space and employing technology to convey the most impressive and lasting musical experiences.”

As president of Deutsche Grammophon for the past nine years, Trautmann has worked with many international artists, including Daniel Barenboim, Anne-Sophie Mutter, Lang Lang, Hilary Hahn, Max Richter and John Williams.

He has overseen the signings of such artists as Víkingur Ólafsson, Joe Hisaishi, Hildur Gudnadóttir, Seong-Jin Cho, Yannick Nézet-Séguin and María Dueñas, as well as a series of projects with Moby and ABBA’s Benny Andersson.

Trautmann has also been responsible for the creation of Stage+, the group’s global live-streaming and on-demand platform for classical music, as well as the Max Richter Sleep app, the acquisition of several independent audio and video catalogues, long-term brand partnerships with Google and Volkswagen and the expansion of its live performance series Yellow Lounge to Asia.

Under his leadership, Deutsche Grammophon releases have so far been recognised with 13 Grammy Awards.