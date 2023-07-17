Dr Jo Twist takes charge at the BPI

Dr Jo Twist formally starts work as chief executive of the BPI today (July 17).

Following the departure of longtime CEO Geoff Taylor at the end of 2022, the appointment of Twist was announced in February.

Twist was CEO of Ukie, the trade body for UK games and interactive entertainment, a post she held since 2012. She was awarded an OBE for services to the creative industries.

She joins the BPI at a time when there are new challenges for the UK business. Protecting artists and rights-holders from the impact of AI, as well as seizing its potential opportunities, will be high on the list of priorities.

Former BPI boss Geoff Taylor, who has a new AI-focused role at Sony Music Entertainment in London, will be a key industry figure in that lobbying process, alongside the work of UK Music.

Twist will also want to support export opportunities for British acts. Although revenue is increasing, English language repertoire is losing ground in the US and global markets.

Dr Jo Twist said: “I can’t wait to finally take up the role and meet all the team, the BPI’s extensive membership and its industry partners, stakeholders and media.

“There are so many exciting opportunities that lie ahead for British music and for the wider creative industries as well as complex and profound challenges, of course. I am looking forward to leading the strong team at the BPI, and working closely with our members, to understanding how we can best navigate these in the most effective way possible to support the continued growth and success of British recorded music by creating an environment, at home and around the world, in which it can thrive and its potential and that of its talented artists can be fully realised.

“On a more personal note I would like to extend my sincere thanks to Sophie Jones for the brilliant job she has done as Interim CEO, and all the team, which will no doubt help me come into the BPI and hit the ground running.”

Sophie Jones will now focus on her role as BPI chief strategy officer, working alongside Twist and the rest of the BPI executive team: YolanDa Brown (BPI chair), MJ Olaore (chief operating officer) and Kiaron Whitehead (general counsel), together with the heads of departments and their teams.

