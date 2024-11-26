Drake launches legal action over Kendrick Lamar's diss track Not Like Us

Drake has filed a legal claim against Universal Music Group over Kendrick Lamar’s diss track Not Like Us.

In legal papers filed in New York state’s Supreme Court, Drake’s company, Frozen Moments, accuses the major of artificially boosting streams of Not Like Us.

According to the legal claim, UMG “launched a campaign to manipulate and saturate the streaming services and airwaves”. The track amassed 96 million streams in a week.

A UMG spokesperson described the claims as “offensive and untrue”, adding that “fans choose the music they want to hear”.

The pre-action petition means Drake’s legal team can ask the court to order Universal and Spotify to preserve documents ahead of any legal action.

Spotify and Lamar have not yet commented on the legal case.

Kendrick Lamar’s new album GNX is currently chasing a No.1 debut in the UK.