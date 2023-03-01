Earache celebrate 'new heights' as Those Damn Crows hit Top 3

Earache Records are celebrating their highest ever UK chart position after Those Damn Crows landed at No.3 last week with Inhale/Exhale.

It marks the first Top 5 for the independent label which was founded by Digby Pearson and has just celebrated its 35th anniversary.

Earache label head Tim Bailey has told Music Week that their success with Those Damn Crows is an illustration of what’s possible for heavy alternative music in a streaming-focused world.

“I can’t think of a band that deserves their success more than Those Damn Crows,” Bailey said. “I knew when the album landed on my desk that we had something really special on our hands, a record with widescreen ambition that would really connect with fans new and old.”

Inhale/Exhale, the Welsh group’s third album, sold 10,071 copies last week. The total sales figure comprised 6,795 physical sales, 3,087 sales from downloads and 189 from streams. Earache partnered with Proper Music for distribution.

Bailey said that a “meticulous” two-week instore and outstore campaign planned by the label’s Tom Hadfield was key.

“It’s been incredibly satisfying that everything during the campaign connected with the fanbase,” Bailey said. “The combination of our unrivalled ability at selling D2C with great results at retail really helped elevate sales to new heights for the band and label. It’s been a pleasure working alongside manager Ryan Richards and the band, and an incredible result for our super independent label to have a Top 3 album.”

Above (L-R) Earache team members Mike Mayor, Tim Bailey, Digby Pearson and Phil Kerr

Ryan Richard of Future History Management added: “This amazing first week result will be a surprise to many in the industry, but certainly not to the band’s fanbase and those who’ve been paying attention to the rise of the Crows over the last few years. It’s a huge victory for fan power and is incredibly well deserved. Big credit to Earache Records for a fantastic campaign.”

Earache is shortlisted in the Independent Record Company category at the Music Week Awards 2023.

Those Damn Crows photo: Dean Chalkley