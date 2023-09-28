Earache Records signs Kris Barras Band to global deal

The Kris Barras Band have signed a new worldwide record deal with Earache Records.

The British rock act from the West Country are fronted by former professional MMA fighter Kris Barras.

Their upcoming album sees the band working again with longtime collaborator and producer Josiah J Manning.

Kris Barras said: “I’ve been a fan of Earache Records and many of their artists for a long time, so when the opportunity to join their roster presented itself, it was a no-brainer for me. I’ve gradually transitioned into a heavier rock sound over the past couple of albums, and I feel like Earache is the perfect home for me to further solidify myself in that world.”

He added: “We’ve wasted no time getting to work and are currently in the studio recording the new album. It’s been an amazing experience at the world-famous Vada Studios in Worcestershire and we’re loving what we’ve got down so far. People can expect lots of heavy riffs, big choruses and a few little surprises in there too. We’ve definitely touched upon some new ground for us both instrumentally and vocally.”

Kris Barras is a singular talent in UK rock music Tim Bailey

In the last 12 months, the independent label has scored four top 10 albums in the UK.

The Kris Barras Band is the first signing to be announced by the Nottingham-based label since Earache and Skindred stunned the music industry with one of the closest battles for No.1 of recent years. Smile by Skindred ultimately charted at No.2 to become the band’s first Top 20 album.

Tim Bailey, head of label at Earache, said: “We’ve admired Kris’ work for the past few years. He’s a singular talent in UK rock music, and his unique story, ambition and tenacity make him an ideal fit for us here at Earache. Having heard the record, I’ve no doubt 2024 will be an incredible year for both the artist and the label.”

Kris Barras Band are set to release their brand new album on Earache Records in spring 2024.

PHOTO: (L-R) Digby Pearson (label owner, Earache Records), Kris Barras, Tim Bailey (head of label, Earache Records)