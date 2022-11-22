elasticStage hires SoundCloud's Raoul Chatterjee as COO

On-demand vinyl platform elasticStage has appointed industry veteran Raoul Chatterjee to the position of chief operating officer.

Chatterjee joins elasticStage from his previous role of vice president, content partnerships & operations at SoundCloud. He will be based at the company’s London headquarters and will report directly to co-founder and CEO Steve Rhodes.

With a track record of working in operations, business development and partnerships, and with a focus on driving music business innovation, Chatterjee has previously held senior leadership roles at digital music services and record companies including Ministry Of Sound, Warner Music and 7digital. He has also served as chairman of the Entertainment Retailers Association (ERA).

SoundCloud won Music Week’s Consumer Innovation Award for Fan Powered Royalties in 2022, a victory in which Chatterjee played a key role.

With a focus on the global creator economy, elasticStage is an on-demand D2C solution offering vinyl, including printed sleeves, that will be dispatched immediately from the point of creation with no minimum run restrictions and no up-front cost.

It also offers a web platform/store for music creators to present themselves, their products and integrated social media in one place.

Raoul Chatterjee said: “The opportunity to be part of a revolution that will see elasticStage provide a complete vinyl D2C solution for music creators around the world was something I couldn’t turn down. I started my career selling vinyl records in 1990 so there is a wonderful symmetry to my new role. This is a genuine game-changer for music creators who up to now have not been able to properly access this exponentially growing market and with the ability to manufacture, market and sell vinyl records in any quantity, on demand. elasticStage is truly moving the dial.”

Steve Rhodes, Founder and CEO of elasticStage, said: “Raoul is a proven executive with a long track record of success in the label, rights, retail and music creator sectors. His experience will bring expertise and insight to our senior leadership team. elasticStage is on a steep growth trajectory and Raoul will play a major part in those plans moving forward.”