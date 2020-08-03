Elektra France signs exclusive deal for Master KG album

Warner Music Group’s (WMG) Elektra France label has signed an exclusive deal for South African artist Master KG’s latest album Jerusalema.

The deal sees Elektra France hold the rights for the album worldwide, excluding Sub Saharan Africa where the rights will be looked after by Warner Music Group’s ADA.

The signing comes through WMG’s partnership with leading African digital music distribution, music rights management and artist development company Africori and the label Open Mic Productions where Master KG is signed.

Master KG (pictured) said: “I’ve worked extremely hard on this record together with Open Mic Productions and I believe it’s my best work yet. I am proud of what we’ve produced, so it’s great to see Warner Music put their trust, belief and global footprint in it as well. I still have a lot offer to my fans all around the world and hope I travel this journey with them by giving them my best music.”

Thierry Chassagne, president of Warner Music France, said: “Master KG has through Open Mic Productions made an incredible album with Jerusalema and I’m delighted we will be working with him on a global platform. Working alongside Africori, Open Mic Productions and our international partners within Warner Music I’m excited to see how this record will travel around the world.”

WMG and Africori announced their partnership earlier this year, giving Warner Music access to Africa’s largest catalogue and A&R network and establishing WMG’s presence in many African markets for the first time.

Yoel Kenan, CEO, Africori, said: “This record is shaping to be one of the biggest albums to come from the continent. We are extremely pleased in the way the Warner and Africori teams are working together in implementing a truly global campaign.”

The CEOs of Open Mic Productions Molau Rammala and Lionel Jamela added: “Our mission is to develop and export the talent from Africa to an intentional audience, so that they can also compete with the best of the world, hence we welcomed this opportunity for Master KG with both hands. Since the start of Master KG’s career in 2016, we have always worked consistently hard towards a historical moment like this and we thank God that it came in our lifetime."