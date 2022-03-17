EMI and Capitol unite under joint leadership of Rebecca Allen and Jo Charrington

The EMI and Capitol labels are uniting under the joint leadership of co-presidents Rebecca Allen and Jo Charrington.

The big changes at Universal Music come almost two years after the revival of the historic EMI label name with the rebrand from Virgin EMI.

As part of the move, Capitol Records UK’s roster and team become part of the EMI family, reuniting two historic labels whose partnership goes back almost 70 years.

“This will give Capitol’s artists access to EMI’s industry-leading teams and expertise in what is gearing up to be a busy year for both labels,” said a statement.

The move will deliver a market share boost to EMI, as it aims to reclaim its crown as the UK’s No.1 record company.

Capitol Records UK will now be a division of EMI label group, alongside Motown UK, within Universal Music UK.

Capitol was launched for the first time in the UK as a standalone label in 2013, following UMG’s acquisition of the EMI corporate group in the prior year. Nick Raphael, the president at launch, left the label earlier this year.

In her nine years at Capitol, Jo Charrington – who became sole president of the label following Raphael’s exit - has overseen the success of Sam Smith as well as working with emerging talent including Aitch, Mae Muller and Zoe Wees.

Charrington’s A&R career has seen her sign and/or A&R 30 platinum or multi-platinum albums, while seeing artists she’s worked with collect awards including Oscars, Grammys, Golden Globes and BRITs. She was named Businesswoman of the Year at Music Week’s Women In Music Awards.

Charrington will now work alongside another Music Week Businesswoman Of The Year in Rebecca Allen. The duo will be looking to build on a successful 12 months for EMI which saw No.1 albums from Bastille, Jack Savoretti, Elton John, Kanye West, Taylor Swift and The Killers.

Becky and Jo make an exceptional team with a united vision for what a modern record label should be David Joseph

David Joseph, chairman & CEO of Universal Music UK, said: “This is a game-changing moment for EMI. Becky and Jo make an exceptional team with a united vision for what a modern record label should be. Becky’s leadership together with Jo’s unrivalled A&R track record sets up what promises to be an exciting new era for EMI and their artists.”

Jo Charrington, co-president of EMI, said: “I’m honoured to be joining Becky, and the outstanding EMI team at what is an incredibly exciting time for the label. It really does feel like the stars have aligned for us both. For a label steeped in history and culture, our ambition and vision is simple. We want to develop and nurture the very best talent from across the world. Talent whose artistry will no doubt write the next chapter of EMI’s legacy as the UK’s most celebrated record label.”

Rebecca Allen, co-president of EMI, said: “I’m delighted to begin this journey with Jo and to welcome the brilliant Capitol team to EMI. Jo is someone who I have always admired and respected, both as a friend and as an outstanding executive. We’ve built a fantastic relationship over the years and we will be running a label that is both innovative and forward thinking with our artists and their music always at the heart.”

After starting her career at London Records, Charrington spent five years in artist management before moving into A&R. She moved to Universal Music in 2011 as vice-president of A&R, initially for London Records and then Capitol Records when it was launched as a UK label in 2013.

Throughout her career she has had wide-ranging success with artists including 5SOS, Paloma Faith, Scouting For Girls, JLS, Liam Payne, Imogen Heap, Lemar, Aloe Blacc and Olly Murs as well as Sam Smith.



PHOTO CREDIT: Carsten Windhorst