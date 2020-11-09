EMI appoints Kate Wyn Jones as business development director

Kate Wyn Jones has been appointed business development director at EMI Records.

She begins her new role with immediate effect, reporting to president Rebecca Allen. It’s one of the first key appointments made by Allen since she took the helm at the market-leading label.

Wyn Jones will work with the EMI and Universal Music international teams, and her responsibilities will include using innovative and creative strategies to build artist careers and deliver campaigns that will grow EMI artists’ brands globally.

Rebecca Allen, EMI President, said: “We are incredibly excited that Kate is to join the EMI family. Having worked with Kate for several years, I have seen first-hand the innovation and energy that she brings to campaigns. As we continue to push the boundaries of how we work with artists, and how we communicate even more clearly with our audiences, I can think of no-one better than Kate to help lead the new era at EMI.”

Kate Wyn Jones said: “I’m both excited and humbled to join Rebecca and the amazing team at EMI at such a pivotal point in the label’s journey. Our ambition is to build upon the phenomenal success and legacy of EMI by looking beyond the ‘norm’ of artist/marketing strategy, pushing boundaries and discovering new opportunities to engage fans and deliver success for our artists.”

With over 15 years’ experience across communications, publishing and media agencies, Wyn Jones joined Universal Music in 2016 as digital strategy director. Leading the in-house digital media agency, she has worked on artists campaigns across the company, including The Streets, Andrea Bocelli and Dermot Kennedy.

Previously, Wyn Jones served as co-head of entertainment at the7stars. She has spent over 10 years in the entertainment sector working across Time Inc and Viacom/MTV, alongside numerous music industry clients including Columbia Records and Ministry Of Sound.

In 2013, she was awarded the Media Week Award for the media relaunch for Daft Punk’s Random Access Memories.