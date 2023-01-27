EMI launches Leeds-based EMI North, helmed by Clive Cawley

EMI has announced the launch of EMI North.

The label, run by co-presidents Rebecca Allen and Jo Charrington, has become the first major to open a physical space outside of London.

Clive Cawley will move from his current role of MD to become president, EMI North and will take charge at the company’s new Duke Studios premises in Leeds. Cawley, who is from Yorkshire, began his career as a sales rep for Universal Music in North Yorkshire.

He worked in a similar role in London, before joining Mercury Records, where he became MD before moving to EMI. He has worked with artists such as Beck, Elton John, Florence + The Machine, Lewis Capaldi, Loyle Carner, Metallica, Paul McCartney, Pearl Jam, Queen, Taylor Swift, The Killers and The Stone Roses.

“I’m delighted to finally open the doors to EMI North with a very simple goal: to support and invest in local talent, helping them to find new audiences and build their businesses,” Cawley said. “We have been overwhelmed by the reaction from the creative community in Leeds and beyond and are raring to go.”

Rebecca Allen and Jo Charrington said: “Discovering and nurturing new talent from right across the UK is the lifeblood of what we do and there’s nobody better than Clive to be at the helm of this exciting new chapter for our historic label."

EMI North has a remit of unearthing new talent in the North of England, while providing opportunities to get into the industry.

While there are no details of new signings as yet, the EMI North has already partnered with Clue Records and Come Play With Me, winners of The Company Award, Diversity In The Workplace at Music Week’s Women In Music Awards 2022. Meanwhile, the announcement coincides with Leeds Year Of Culture 2023.

Cawley will continue to work across a number of EMI artist campaigns, reporting to Allen and Charrington. The major reclaimed the title of the market-leading label in the UK earlier this month.

