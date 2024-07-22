EMI North-backed Interval Records reveals first signing

Newcastle-based Interval Records has unveiled its first signing.

Interval Records is a joint venture record label partnership between EMI North and talent development agency Generator.

Operating from Generator’s offices on Newcastle’s Quayside, the label is headed by Teesside-born Josh Daniel, an artist and artist manager.

Rising singer-songwriter Finn Forster from Middlesbrough is the first signing to Interval Records. His music is described as “introspective songwriting with a soulful indie sound”.

BBC Music Introducing in the North East made his latest single Grey Skies their Track Of The Week.

Forster has received numerous festival slots across the UK, as well as supporting slots with Rag’n’Bone Man, Bastille and The Reytons. He will perform at Generator Live at Newcastle’s Boiler Shop in October.

Forster’s track On My Mind has been playlisted on Radio 2’s New Music playlist for three weeks. The official music video got its national television debut on Channel 4’s Sunday Brunch.

Backed by Claire Collins PR, Wixen Music Publishing, One Fiinix Live and Wood Management, Forster has amassed over 300,000 combined Spotify streams.

Finn Forster said: “I'm incredibly excited to be signing to Interval Records. I focus on surrounding myself with great people and Josh and the entire Interval team align with my vision for the future. I'm really proud to be the label's first core signing and to be an example of some of the talent we have up North!”

He is a standout local talent and the full package; a great artist, songwriter and live performer Josh Daniel

Josh Daniel, Interval Records’ label lead, said: “Welcoming Finn Forster to the Interval Records family as the first core roster signing is a hugely exciting moment for us. He is a standout local talent and the full package; a great artist, songwriter and live performer, with some impressive achievements to his name already.

“More than anything though, he’s one of the most hard-working and grounded artists I’ve come across in a long time. Finn has all the ingredients to make a global star and that’s exactly what we’re targeting.”

Mick Ross, Generator’s CEO, said: “Strengthening the music industry infrastructure that enables local artists to thrive with a label such as Interval Records is invaluable for our region. I’m elated that Generator has a hand in making this change happen. Finn Forster is an incredible example of the wealth of talent present in the North East. We’re looking forward to seeing him flourish while continuing to expand and break down barriers, making our industry inclusive and sustainable for all.”

Interval Records recently opened its doors to young students to offer work experience and shadowing opportunities at the label. As well as tackling the skills and knowledge barrier in the North East region, the label is also challenging the London-centric notion of the music industry.