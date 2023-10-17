EMI pulls ahead as No.1 label with huge Q4 releases still to come

EMI is running away with it in 2023.

According to Official Charts Company data, the Universal Music UK label is the clear No.1 so far based on market share.

EMI won the Record Company trophy at the Music Week Awards 2023.

In terms of market share at the end of Q3 this year, EMI is in the lead for All Music All Albums with an 11.0% share – a whole percentage point ahead of RCA.

The label has multiple albums by both Taylor Swift and Lewis Capaldi in the Top 20 biggest sellers of the year to date, as well as catalogue perennials by Queen and Elton John.

EMI also has huge Q4 releases to come including Taylor Swift’s Taylor’s Version of 1989 and Take That’s This Life – the band’s first for the label.

Significantly, EMI has also pulled ahead of RCA in the Track Streams metric for market share. EMI has a 10.9% share and has increased streaming consumption by 18% year-on-year, compared to market growth of 11%.

It’s a thrill to see EMI continue with our stellar year Rebecca Allen & Jo Charrington

As well as hits by Swift and Capaldi, EMI act Chase & Status currently have two Top 10 hits and a third in the Top 30. In the latest Midweeks, the drum & bass duo’s hit Baddadan with Bou (feat Irah, Flowdan, Trigga and Takura) has surged to No.5, and Becky Hill collaboration Disconnect (via Polydor) is up to No.7.

Ahead of the October 27 release of mixtape 2 Ruff Vol 1, Chase & Status are also pushing for the Top 20 with Liquor & Cigarettes, a collaboration with ArrDee and Hedex.

“The EMI label is home to some of the most iconic and creatively enduring artists of all time, and Chase & Status are firmly embedded into that history,” said EMI co-presidents Rebecca Allen & Jo Charrington.

“Twenty years into their already incredible journey, and they are continuing to deliver career-defining music that sees them still at the top of their artistry.

“What a year for Chase & Status, their exceptional management team, and it’s a thrill to see EMI continue with our stellar year.”