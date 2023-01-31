EMI Records appoints Lucy Dann as MD

Lucy Dann has been appointed managing director at EMI Records.

An award-winning and experienced music marketeer, Dann joins EMI following 10 years at fellow Universal Music UK label Polydor Records, the last three as co-marketing director. In her new role, Dann will oversee campaigns across the EMI roster – leading the marketing, creative and promotions teams as the label looks to bring through a new generation of global artists.

Dann begins her new role with immediate effect, reporting to co-presidents Rebecca Allen and Jo Charrington. EMI entered a new era following the appointment of Charrington alongisde Allen in March 2022, with Capitol Records brought into the EMI fold.

As exclusively revealed this month by Music Week, EMI reclaimed its No.1 position in the UK labels market shares for 2022.

EMI is set for a No.1 album this week with Sam Smith’s Gloria. It follows two weeks at the summit at the start of the year with Taylor Swift’s Midnights.

The label has secured two consecutive No.1s with singles from Lewis Capaldi’s upcoming sophomore album, Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent.

In a statement about the new appointment, EMI co-presidents Rebecca Allen and Jo Charrington said: “Lucy Dann is an exceptional music executive who we have both admired and wanted to work with for a very long time. Respected across the wider business by managers, artists and colleagues, Lucy will bring fresh determination, leadership and ambition to our label and its artists, helping to further drive EMI’s successes around the world.”

Lucy Dann said: “I am absolutely delighted to be working with Becky and Jo, two people I have admired throughout my whole career. The EMI team are excellent, and I can’t wait to see where we take EMI over the next few years and more, shaping a label that aligns and grows with the constant evolution of music and technology.”

Lucy will bring fresh determination, leadership and ambition to our label and its artists Rebecca Allen & Jo Charrington

With over 15 years’ industry experience, Dann has played a key part in Polydor’s success in recent years, including the UK breakthrough of Billie Eilish and working closely on artist campaigns for Maroon 5, Selena Gomez, Demi Lovato, Jonas Brothers, J Cole, Summer Walker, Troye Sivan, LANY, The Who, Elbow and The 1975. Other notable artist campaigns include Take That, Ellie Goulding, Mamma Mia, 5SOS, and most recently the breakthrough success of Becky Hill.

Prior to joining Polydor, Dann worked at Syco Music and was part of the team for the early global success of One Direction and Little Mix.

Dann’s appointment follows the recent launch of EMI North, based in Leeds, which will be led by Clive Cawley. The former EMI MD has been appointed as president, EMI North.

EMI Records was reborn as a frontline label in summer 2020, following the rebrand from Virgin EMI.

PHOTO: (L-R) Lucy Dann, Jo Charrington, Rebecca Allen

CREDIT: Carsten Windhorst