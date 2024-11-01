Empire names Jeffrey Yoo as senior vice president, East Asia

Empire has appointed Jeffrey Yoo as senior vice president, East Asia.

In this role, he will focus on signing and developing artists in Asia and across the diaspora. Empire said the move further highlights the independent label’s commitment to global markets.

The first signing is with Korean artist G-Dragon, who is credited with bringing K-pop to the mainstream in the boy band Bigbang.

“I am excited to be joining the team at Empire and I feel like my years in the music business have led me to this opportunity,” said Jeffrey Yoo. “Ghazi has done an amazing job of creating a company and a culture of authentic diversity. I especially appreciate his understanding and commitment to not only investing in Asian Artists, but also Asian executive talent.”

“The goal at Empire has always been to bring music and culture to a global audience, so further establishing our footprint across the Asian market reinforces our commitment to that,” said Ghazi Shami, CEO/founder of Empire. “Jeffrey’s knowledge and respect in the music business is unmatched and he is the perfect fit to spearhead our efforts across the Asian region”.

Yoo previously managed Korean R&B artist Dean, as well as consulting for 88Rising to develop and break Jackson Wang, who is regarded as one of the biggest solo Chinese pop artists to date. He also partnered with Tricky, Mark, and Judi Stewart in RZ3 Recordings in a JV deal with Epic Records, where his most recent signing was rising pop star Alice Chater.

Through Yoo’s own publishing company, Quantum Mirror Publishing, he developed writers and producers such as Corey Marlon Lindsay-Keay (Tyla, Lisa, Wizkid, Chxrry22, Millennium Parade, Rauw Alejandro, Tainy) and Ben Parris (Muni Long, Usher, Alicia Keys).