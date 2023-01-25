Entertainment Intelligence reveals product launches to help labels capitalise on TikTok trends

Entertainment Intelligence (Ei) has unveiled a new suite of 2023 product launches and platform developments.

The company provides data and analytics solutions to the music industry.

Drawing on information from DSPs, social music and playlists, Ei currently processes over 1.3 billion rows of data per day for clients including Exceleration Music, Foundation Media, Hopeless Records, MNRK Music Group, Secret City Records and more, as well as Secretly and Concord - two longtime clients who have recently become co-owners.

“Being independent and art-first doesn’t mean your music company can’t also have access to best-in-class data capabilities,” said Darius Van Arman, co-CEO of Secretly Distribution and Secretly Group, behind artists such as Bon Iver, Bright Eyes, Khruangbin, Japanese Breakfast, Mitski, Phoebe Bridgers, Sharon Van Etten, Toro y Moi, Yeah Yeah Yeahs and more.

“Entertainment Intelligence is a key partner for us. Their streaming analytics platform enables us to compete shoulder to shoulder with the largest music companies in the world.”

Beginning with this year’s launch of Enterlytics v4, the latest iteration of Ei’s enterprise client product and digital dashboard will provide more tailor-made solutions to help better understand catalogue and emerging trends.

Ei provides granular data from streaming platforms such as Spotify, Apple, Deezer, YouTube and Pandora, as well as insights from multiple social media and video networks. As well as insights on playlist performance, source of streams, over-indexing territories and listening behaviour, the platform is able to detect advanced ‘heartbeats’ when older catalogue tracks suddenly pick up steam.

Enterlytics v4.1, a redesigned platform, will be rolled out to further improve the reliability and breadth of data. New tools allow clients to compare products, track artists by consumption type and audience demographics, analyse information and translate activity on social music feeds, such as TikTok and Facebook Music, into marketing campaigns.

We discovered that a dormant catalogue track was having exponential growth on TikTok and starting to cross over to other platforms Darin Soler

“Within our first week of using Ei, we discovered that a dormant catalogue track was having exponential growth on TikTok and starting to cross over to other platforms,” said Darin Soler, head of global marketing & commercial partnerships, Exceleration Music. “We were quickly able to identify and capitalise on the trend, alerting our DSP partners and mobilising marketing efforts.”

“Ei allows us to gain unique insights that impact our marketing campaigns across our business,” said Victor Zaraya, COO of Concord. “We value the service and think it’s one of the factors that makes Concord different.”

Concord’s roster includes Dan Auerbach, Esperanza Spalding, Ghost, Iggy Pop, James Taylor, Korn, Killer Mike, Nathaniel Rateliff, Robert Plant & Alison Krauss, REM, St. Vincent, Yola and more.

Ei is also expanding its team to drive the delivery of new analytics tools and services. Forthcoming advancements such as a better use of machine learning will predict trends to support clients in their decision making.

Bill Wilson, SVP of ops & innovation at MNRK Music Group (The Lumineers, Blueface, Chromeo, Kash Doll, Sevyn Streeter, RZA and more), said: “We've been able to significantly reduce our dependency on other metric tools.”

Ei is primarily managed by Erik Gilbert, Greg Delaney and general manager Phil Birch.

On their work with Ei and plans for 2023, Gilbert and Delaney said in a joint statement: "An exciting future faces us, with the combination of new technologies and expertise our expanding team provides. We will be constantly innovating at both numerical and cultural levels."