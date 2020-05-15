Entertainment law firm Jayes Collier merges with Excello Law

Jayes Collier, a specialist entertainment and creative industries practice based at Ealing Studios, has merged with Excello Law.

The practice will trade as Jayes Collier, part of the Excello Law Group.

Joining Excello Law are lawyers Mary Collier (pictured) and Syd Buckeridge.

Qualifying in 2007, Collier’s clients in the entertainment industry range from recording artists, producers and writers to record companies and TV channels. Her particular areas of expertise include advising on commercial contracts and intellectual property.

Buckeridge qualified as a solicitor in 2017 and is heavily involved with litigation work supporting entertainment clients including songwriters and recording artists.

Collier: “Syd and I could not be happier to be joining Excello. Integrating our practice with Excello Law means we are able to continue providing our niche services, but now with all the support and enhanced benefits of being part of a larger, collaborative team. We’re really looking forward to growing the business and the opportunities this move will bring.”

George Bisnought, managing director of Excello Law, said: “This is an exciting development for Excello Law allowing us to position a respected entertainment sector brand within our business with Mary and Syd’s expertise complementing our existing specialists. It also rounds-up a strong start to 2020 in terms of new joiners to the firm as lawyers and teams increasingly look for greater flexibility and freedom to practise.”

Click here for details of the nominees in the Law Firm Of The Year category at the Music Week Awards.