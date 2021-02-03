Entry sign: The Music Week Awards deadline is fast approaching!

Now that January is done and dusted, the music business can turn its attention to the months ahead, with the music industry's favourite awards ceremony fast approaching. That's right, the Music Week Awards is returning for 2021 to deliver a celebration of the music business like no other, so don't miss your chance to enter!

Set to take place at Battersea Evolution in London on June 17, the biggest industry night out of the year will recognise brilliant achievements from across the business. Once again, the great and the good will gather to honour outstanding work in labels, publishing, management, live and beyond.

The deadline - which was recently extended due to exceptional circumstances - is almost upon us, all entries must be completed and submitted before 6pm on February 8. The eligibility period is January 1, 2020-December 31, 2020. To enter yourself or your company, simply click here to submit your application.

Last year’s ceremony had to be cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic, although the awards were still handed out in a special edition of Music Week. The 2021 edition will, of course, follow all the latest government advice and regulations to ensure a safe event.

In acknowledgement of a unique year for the industry, there will be two brand new categories for 2021; Live Music Innovation Of The Year and Talent Agency Of The Year. Both awards will recognise the outstanding innovation in the live sector, as the business met the challenges and restrictions imposed by the coronavirus pandemic head on.

And, in recognition of the live industry hiatus, the 2021 Music Week Awards will not include the following four live categories: Ticketing Company, Live Music Promoter, Live Music Agent and Festival Of The Year. These will return in 2022. The Grassroots Venue: Spirit Of The Scene award will still be handed out, in acknowledgement of the key community role many grassroots venues have played during the pandemic.

Full entry criteria is here.

If you have any questions about the entry process, please contact Kate Smith on kate.smith@futurenet.com.

For information about sponsorship opportunities at the Music Week Awards 2020, please contact Helen Hughes on helen.hughes@futurenet.com.

* To make sure you can access Music Week wherever you are, sign up to our digital edition here.